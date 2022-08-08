Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
4 suspects charged in attempted car theft in Olde Towne East
The Columbus Division of Police said four suspects have been charged after they tried to steal a man's car in Olde Towne East. Rashjon Thomas, 21, Adrian King Jr., 18, Tiquise Perkins, 18, and Sir Underwood, 18, are all charged with aggravated robbery, Columbus police said. Officers responded to 911...
myfox28columbus.com
3 suspects in deadly northeast Columbus robbery, shooting arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said Tuesday all three suspects in a deadly robbery on the northeast side in late June are now in custody. On June 25, police said two people were shot during a robbery on Argyle Drive. Neal Smith, 24 was killed in the shooting and a 34-year-old woman was injured.
myfox28columbus.com
Robert Edwards: Detective cites 'stuff the TV shows are made of' in cold-case arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators on Tuesday spoke about the cold-case arrest of a suspected killer, saying he might be linked to other crimes. Robert Edwards, now 67, is accused of sexually assaulting and killing 30-year-old Alma Lake in Urbancrest in 1991. Lake's naked body was dumped off the...
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing vehicle in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two people who stole a car on the south side. Officers say the two suspects stole a car from a 50-year-old woman on Greenlawn Avenue on July 19, 2022. One of the suspects was seen on footage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Gold bars stolen from northeast Columbus home, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are working to identify a pair of suspects accused of stealing several items, including gold bars, from a home on the northeast side. Police said the suspects broke into a home on Jonathan Noble Way near Westerville and Morse roads on June 26.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police searching for leads in woman's 2021 murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve the murder of a woman shot and killed in a common area of an apartment. On July 27, 2021, officers found Amber Calloway, 28, in the common area at 736 Doulton Ct. around 9:43 p.m. Paramedics rushed...
myfox28columbus.com
Teen shot in Olde Towne East neighborhood during car break-in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car theft resulted in a teenager being shot in Old Towne East Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus Police. Officers responded to 911 calls about gunshots around 1:40 p.m. near Bryden Road and S. 21st Street. Shottspotter, a system used to detect sounds that could be gunfire, registered 10 gunshots.
myfox28columbus.com
Semi hauling cattle overturns on I-70 ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police had to wrangle a cow that escaped from an overturned semi on an I-70 ramp Tuesday night. The semi overturned around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-270 north. One of the cows managed to escape during the crash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Fentanyl accounted for 89% of 2021 overdose deaths in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County saw a slight decrease in overall fatal overdoses in 2021, but fentanyl-related deaths continue to rise. Eight-hundred-twenty-five people lost their lives to an overdose in Franklin County in 2021. That's a 4% drop from 859 in 2020, which saw a 48% increase from the previous year.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police deputy chief files lawsuit claiming race, gender discrimination
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police deputy chief Jennifer Knight is at odds with the city and the department she's served for years. Knight has filed a lawsuit naming the city, Chief Elaine Bryant, Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts, and mayor Andrew Ginther as defendants in the case. The lawsuit...
myfox28columbus.com
Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
myfox28columbus.com
Toddler hospitalized after being found unconscious in southeast Columbus pool
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a pool in southeast Columbus Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at a house located along Mouzon Drive just after 8 p.m. The 3-year-old was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklinton art gallery, Black Lives Matter memorial defaced by spray-painting vandals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Artists in Franklinton are spending the weekend cleaning up, after two suspected vandals were captured on camera making a mess, spray painting over murals and a Black Lives Matter Memorial that is connected to a neighborhood art gallery. "If somebody destroyed what we created, it...
myfox28columbus.com
Cost of child care increasing in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Childcare agencies recommend families spend 7 to 10% of their monthly income on childcare, but the cost of childcare is increasing. "It’s a challenge," Jasmine Lutz, who is pregnant with her second child, said. "It’s stretching people budget-wise." As Lutz prepares for her...
myfox28columbus.com
Traffic delays expected in Dublin due to knocked down traffic signal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Drivers in the Dublin area should expect delays Tuesday morning due to a crash involving a dump truck. According to the city, State Route 161 is restricted to one lane in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard. A dump truck hit the mast arm and knocked...
myfox28columbus.com
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State med student suffers fatal medical event during Pelotonia 102-mile ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A medical student at Ohio State raising money for cancer research suffered a fatal medical event while participating in the Pelotonia 102-mile ride. Mason Fisher, who Pelotonia said was a three-time rider and an active member of its community, passed away Saturday. Fisher's classmates organized...
myfox28columbus.com
PrimaryOne Health offers care at several locations around Columbus
PrimaryOne Health recognizes the dignity of every patient. HealthCare for the Homeless has been serving over 1100 individual patients consistently over the last 3 years. PrimaryOne Health partners with over 20 community-based organizations and agencies providing direct services to the homeless. Healthcare for the Homeless engages individuals and families and...
myfox28columbus.com
CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
Comments / 0