Ross County, OH

myfox28columbus.com

4 suspects charged in attempted car theft in Olde Towne East

The Columbus Division of Police said four suspects have been charged after they tried to steal a man's car in Olde Towne East. Rashjon Thomas, 21, Adrian King Jr., 18, Tiquise Perkins, 18, and Sir Underwood, 18, are all charged with aggravated robbery, Columbus police said. Officers responded to 911...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

3 suspects in deadly northeast Columbus robbery, shooting arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said Tuesday all three suspects in a deadly robbery on the northeast side in late June are now in custody. On June 25, police said two people were shot during a robbery on Argyle Drive. Neal Smith, 24 was killed in the shooting and a 34-year-old woman was injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gold bars stolen from northeast Columbus home, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are working to identify a pair of suspects accused of stealing several items, including gold bars, from a home on the northeast side. Police said the suspects broke into a home on Jonathan Noble Way near Westerville and Morse roads on June 26.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police searching for leads in woman's 2021 murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve the murder of a woman shot and killed in a common area of an apartment. On July 27, 2021, officers found Amber Calloway, 28, in the common area at 736 Doulton Ct. around 9:43 p.m. Paramedics rushed...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Teen shot in Olde Towne East neighborhood during car break-in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car theft resulted in a teenager being shot in Old Towne East Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus Police. Officers responded to 911 calls about gunshots around 1:40 p.m. near Bryden Road and S. 21st Street. Shottspotter, a system used to detect sounds that could be gunfire, registered 10 gunshots.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Semi hauling cattle overturns on I-70 ramp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police had to wrangle a cow that escaped from an overturned semi on an I-70 ramp Tuesday night. The semi overturned around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-270 north. One of the cows managed to escape during the crash...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fentanyl accounted for 89% of 2021 overdose deaths in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County saw a slight decrease in overall fatal overdoses in 2021, but fentanyl-related deaths continue to rise. Eight-hundred-twenty-five people lost their lives to an overdose in Franklin County in 2021. That's a 4% drop from 859 in 2020, which saw a 48% increase from the previous year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool

POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
POWELL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Toddler hospitalized after being found unconscious in southeast Columbus pool

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a pool in southeast Columbus Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at a house located along Mouzon Drive just after 8 p.m. The 3-year-old was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, according to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
NEWARK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cost of child care increasing in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Childcare agencies recommend families spend 7 to 10% of their monthly income on childcare, but the cost of childcare is increasing. "It’s a challenge," Jasmine Lutz, who is pregnant with her second child, said. "It’s stretching people budget-wise." As Lutz prepares for her...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Traffic delays expected in Dublin due to knocked down traffic signal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Drivers in the Dublin area should expect delays Tuesday morning due to a crash involving a dump truck. According to the city, State Route 161 is restricted to one lane in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard. A dump truck hit the mast arm and knocked...
DUBLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State med student suffers fatal medical event during Pelotonia 102-mile ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A medical student at Ohio State raising money for cancer research suffered a fatal medical event while participating in the Pelotonia 102-mile ride. Mason Fisher, who Pelotonia said was a three-time rider and an active member of its community, passed away Saturday. Fisher's classmates organized...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

PrimaryOne Health offers care at several locations around Columbus

PrimaryOne Health recognizes the dignity of every patient. HealthCare for the Homeless has been serving over 1100 individual patients consistently over the last 3 years. PrimaryOne Health partners with over 20 community-based organizations and agencies providing direct services to the homeless. Healthcare for the Homeless engages individuals and families and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
LICKING COUNTY, OH

