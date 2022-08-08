ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unsafe lead levels found in water at Germantown schools as students head back to class

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Concerns heading into the first day of school in Germantown after the school district announced unacceptable lead levels in the water.

The two schools affected are Riverdale School and Houston High School.

Riverdale has three sinks affected and Houston High School has a total of 22 sinks.

“Parents wanna know that no matter what, at any entry point where my baby is accessing water, is that it’s lead-free,” said Black Millenials 4 Flint president Latricea Adams.

The emails list the different locations of these sinks and note that Riverdale had a total of 3 affected out of 198 water sources tested or about 1%.

Houston High School has 22 affected out of the 369 sources tested.

The school district said it does not plan to turn off these sources because they’re not traditional sources of drinking water, but they will put signage up saying not to drink from them.

Adams said that may not be enough.

“Children are gonna drink water wherever they can get it, they’re children, they don’t operate like adults.”

She said from her experience, working with lead problems in homes, schools, and more in Flint, Baltimore, and Memphis, she says there are only a number of solutions that can be effective.

“The best solution in those instances where there’s lead leaking into the water, there are two solutions, one is cost-effective, cost-efficient is just turning the source off or even removing the source and starting again. Then there are filters,” she said.

As of Sunday night, FOX13 only knew of these two schools, but there could be more.

Germantown Schools said all fountains and water fill-up stations, drinking water sources, were not found to have high lead levels.

The full list of sinks affected in Riverdale:

  • Building B Office Sink
  • Room C110 Sink
  • Old Gym Locker Room B Sink #2

Sinks affected in Houston High School:

  • Main Office Sink #1
  • Main Office Staff Ladies Restroom Sink
  • Room 112 Sink
  • Art Room 126 Sink
  • Kitchen Office Restroom Sink
  • Kitchen Sink East Wall Numbers 1-4
  • Girls Restroom Near Electrical Room #2 Sink
  • Woodshop East Entrance Sink
  • Visitor Football Concession Stand Sinks #1-3
  • Visitor Football Men’s Restroom Sink #3
  • South Boys Upstairs Restroom Sinks #1-3
  • South Girls Upstairs Restroom Sink #5
  • East Teacher’s Lounge Sink #1
  • Boys Dressing Room Sink #2
  • 2nd Floor Assistant Principal’s Restroom Sink #1

