Normandy, MO

Major Case Squad investigates Normandy homicide

By Kevin S. Held
 2 days ago

NORMANDY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is assisting the Normandy Police Department with a homicide investigation.

According to Officer Scott Stephens, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, Normandy police were called to the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road on Sunday and found a man had been shot to death.

The victim has not been identified.

The Major Case Squad is asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

