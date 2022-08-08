Suspect wanted in Duplin County shooting death
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect is wanted in the shooting death of a man that happened early Saturday.
Duplin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, officers from the Warsaw Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation responded to Boy Scout Lane in Warsaw after a report of a person shot and killed. Officials found Raekwon Wilson, 23, of Warsaw dead at the scene.
Investigators developed a possible person of interest and are currently seeking the whereabouts of Carl Faison. They believe he’s from the Turkey area of Sampson County and may be operating a white Chevrolet Tahoe or similar vehicle. He is wanted for questioning at this time, officials said.
There is a $1,000 reward for information that will help find Faison. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact Duplin County Sheriff's Office Det. Edward Johnson at (910) 296-2150 or call the Duplin County Communications Center at (910) 296-1911.
