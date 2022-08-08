Read full article on original website
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
Lady Gaga Joins Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ Sequel
Lady Gaga has made it official. She’ll be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to Joker, the Oscar-winning, $1 billion-grossing, 2019 Warner Bros. hit based on the DC villain. In June, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the musician was in early talks to join the sequel, which will be a musical. On Thursday, Gaga took to her Twitter account to raise the curtain on her appearance in Joker 2 — now called Joker: Folie à deux — alongside Phoenix with a short animated teaser.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Sets Release Date for 'Joker 2''Joker...
Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
‘American Dad!’ almost had a film and it would have taken us to Roger’s home planet
American Dad! has been running for more than 17 years and the adult animated series is yet to launch its own movie, but according to a new report, that doesn’t mean those plans weren’t once in motion. Speaking to DigitalSpy, American Dad! showrunner Matt Weitzman shared that the...
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now
Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
Johnny Depp signs new a deal with Dior reportedly worth 7 figures
Johnny Depp has officially negotiated a new multi-year contract with Dior after evidently being vindicated in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and the deal is reportedly worth a whopping 7-figure sum. The actor had served as the face of the brand’s men’s scent Sauvage since 2015, but...
Netflix’s ‘1899’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Five & Lars Von Trier’s ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Lead TIFF Primetime Programme Competition
Click here to read the full article. Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese’s 1899, the highly-anticipated fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale and Lars Von Trier’s The Kingdom Exodus have made the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022 Primetime programme. Seven series have made the list, also including Dear Mama Allen Hughes, High School and Lido TV from the U.S. and Canada and Australia’s Mystery Road. All will be given either world or international premieres. “TIFF recognizes serialized storytelling as one of the most groundbreaking creative mediums today,” said Chief Programming Office Anita Lee. “Growing increasingly risk-taking, it continues to attract top writers and directors globally....
Warner Bros. Discovery Teases 10-Year Plan For DC Films
There is a 10-year plan for DC Films, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Warner Bros. Discovery held its Q2 2022 earnings call on Thursday, announcing when HBO Max and discovery+ will merge into one service, along with subscriber numbers for all its products. There was much interest in the fate of DC Films, considering the decision to shelve the release of Batgirl on HBO Max. David Zaslav addressed the future of DC Films during a Q&A session, where he revealed Warner Bros. Discovery has a 10-year plan for the heroes and villains in the DC Universe.
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
'The Flash' starring Ezra Miller still on track despite actor’s recent scandals: report
"The Flash," starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, is still moving forward despite the actor's recent scandals and multiple arrests, according to a report. Per Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he is "very excited" for the upcoming film, which has a June 2023 release date. "We have...
‘Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles’ Netflix release date, trailer, characters, and plot
A trailer for a new Pokémon special has dropped, with Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles set to release on Netflix. The special will see Ash Ketchum journey back to the Sinnoh region, which was seen in the tenth season of the anime and a few of the films. Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles will debut at the Pokémon World Championships, which take place in August 2022.
Who is Annatar in ‘Lord of the Rings’
Hype for The Lord of the Rings is at an all-time high, as audiences prep for the official release of Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The upcoming series aims to shift the story significantly backward, with its story zeroing in on the Second Age, rather than the Third. All of the stories fans have seen on the big screen so far have taken place well into the Third Age, and this rewind promises to fill in the many missing details about JRR Tolkien’s sprawling world.
‘Ironheart’ set photos reveal first looks at Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos in costume
Set photos from the upcoming Marvel show Ironheart are surfacing online that are giving us our first look at Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in full costume. The batch of new images also includes a first look at Anthony Ramos sporting a red cloak, which fans have speculated may mean he is playing the villain The Hood. The images were taken Monday on the set of Ironheart in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Just Jared.
Kevin Smith’s ‘Strange Adventures’ Series Scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery
Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith’s strange adventure with HBO Max has come to an end. The filmmaker’s “Strange Adventures” DC comic book anthology series has been axed by Warner Bros. Discovery and will not be moving forward at HBO Max, whose representatives confirmed the news to IndieWire. Smith was set to co-write and direct an episode of “Strange Adventures” as part of the anthology series around lesser-known DC characters. Smith recently shared on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO Max scrapped the series, executive-produced by Greg Berlanti. The “Clerks” director explained that he was writing an episode of...
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
Ezra Miller reportedly shot additional scenes for ‘The Flash’ amidst legal troubles
Despite the budget cuts at Warner Bros. that have seen DC Films scrap some of its upcoming projects, The Flash is still on the way and a new report suggests that titular star Ezra Miller has been hard at work despite their legal controversies. A new report from The Hollywood...
DC fans pick apart the remains of ‘Batgirl’ roasting Keaton’s Batsuit
The fallout from Warner Bros. canceling Batgirl is still being felt, with fans discussing Michael Keaton’s ill-fated return as Batman with some choice words for his Batsuit. It was meant to be a grand return to one of his most iconic roles, with Keaton originally appearing in Batgirl before another appearance as Bruce Wayne in 2023’s The Flash. Instead, his Batgirl appearance has been left in the cold, sterile archives of Warner Bros., just waiting to get leaked one day.
