Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending. 
No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead

(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
Chicago police release video of CTA Red Line murder suspects

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video Monday of two suspects wanted for a murder on a CTA Red Line train. The homicide occurred Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m. on a 79th Street train, police said. After a brief conversation with the 29-year-old victim, police say one of the suspects pulled...
Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
Man arrested after robbery on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was taken into custody after a robbery on a CTA Red Line train early Tuesday morning. Police said a man around 40 years old was rididing the train, in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 3:30 a.m.. when he was approached by a man who reached into his bag. The offender got away with the victim's bag, but was later arrested by police. Charges are pending, police confirmed. No injuries were reported. This comes after Chicago Police said they are stepping up patrols on CTA trains across the city after recent violence.
Bicyclist robbing women of jewelry on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of strong-arm robberies in recent weeks in Belmont Central, Belmont Heights and Cragin on the Northwest Side. In each of the incidents, the man approaches elderly females on his bicycle and then uses force to take the women's necklaces, police said in a statement. He then flees on the bicycle.
