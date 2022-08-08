Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office going through active shooter training
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is making sure its prepared for one of the worst-case scenarios. Deputies are taking part in week-long training to deal with the threat of an active shooter. “Whether it’s a school, a public venue, a shopping mall, a movie theater,...
wvax.com
Waynesboro police arrest Crozet man on several firearms charges
WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Waynesboro Police have arrested a Crozet man on several weapons charges. Police say they initially responded shortly after 11:30 Friday night to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Osage Lane… whic is the location of Moe’s Southwest Grill. Police don’t say if shots were fired inside or outside the building, but they started an investigation and identified 38-year old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet as the suspect.
WHSV
VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers, scene clear
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 at the 296 mile-marker in Shenandoah County. The scene is clear as of 5:14 p.m., according to VDOT. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV...
Augusta Free Press
Crozet man arrested on weapons offenses in shots fired incident in Waynesboro
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Hampton Lamar Smith, 38, of Crozet, on multiple alleged weapon offenses. Waynesboro Police officers responded to the 100 block of Osage Lane on Friday at approximately 11:41 pm for a report of shots fired. The officers started an investigation once arriving on the scene, and while officers continued to investigate, they were alerted that Smith had returned to the location of the shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTOS: Entrapped trucker rescued by first responders after crash in Greenville
The Greensville Volunteer Fire Department rescued the driver of a commercial tractor trailer who was trapped in their overturned vehicle early Tuesday morning.
cbs19news
Police: One person hurt in weekend shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Fifth Street SW. Officers responded to a shots fired report and found several shell casings in the area.
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting near Tonsler Park. Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 5th Street SW around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Sergeant Eric Thomas told NBC29 that more than five shell casings were found, and that one...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville, police have safety measures in place as Aug. 12th anniversary approaches
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says there are no specific, credible threats to connected to August 12. “The safety and well being of every member of the Charlottesville community remains our top priority,” City Manager Michael Rogers said. The city and the Charlottesville Police Department say they have safety...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Body matching description of missing man found in Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than a week after a man disappeared in Alleghany County, authorities announced the discovery of a dead body that matches the missing man’s general description. According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Matthew Walton was last seen walking in the area...
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County snarls traffic
Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 near Strasburg in Shenandoah County at 1:44 p.m., today.
WHSV
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some parents in Rockingham County will be looking for new child care when school starts up in two weeks. The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school childcare program at county elementary schools this year. The county’s Parks and...
It took five years, but the board of civilians that oversees the Charlottesville Police Department has its first case
Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board was formed after the 2017 “summer of hate,” and now, five years later, it has its first case. To be able to schedule a hearing at all, the board had to first establish bylaws, operating procedures and an ordinance. City Council approved the latest ordinance last December, which took effect in March 2022. The hearing, an allegation of excessive force and bias-based policing by the Charlottesville Police Department, was scheduled in July.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro Schools’ partnership to provide career learning for middle school students
A partnership between Waynesboro Schools and On the Road Collaborative will bring academic coaching and career-enrichment courses to Kate Collins Middle School students. On the Road, a 501c3 nonprofit organization is dedicated to closing the learning gap for youth, according to a press release. The afterschool program available four days each week starting in September, will focus on career exploration, community building and success skills, including time management, teamwork and communication.
cbs19news
Dramatic bodycam footage shows intense moments when deputies rescued woman from burning home
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- New dramatic bodycam footage shows the intense moments when Fluvanna County deputies rescued an elderly woman from a burning home. Officials say that dispatch received a 911 call from the resident that said her house was on fire and that she was worried for the safety of the elderly woman.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools has 100+ open positions just days before school year starts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students are set to return to the classroom in the Hill City on Aug. 16, but Lynchburg City Schools is still looking to fill dozens of vacancies. The superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, Dr. Crystal Edwards, says the district still has a little more than 100 positions to fill, including about 35 openings for teachers.
WSET
2 dogs rescued after being trapped in a fire at a Nelson Co. home
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a fire at a home in Nelson County, two dogs are expected to recover after being trapped inside. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a fire at a home in Schuyler on Saturday. They said the house had people...
wsvaonline.com
Deerfield man cuts deal on felony charges
It appears that an Augusta County man will spend two years and eight months in jail for leading authorities on a chase. According to online records, Robert Paul Haines of Deerfield cut a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to two of the five original felony charges stemming from an incident on December 27th of 2020.
cbs19news
One killed, three hurt in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An adult was killed and three children hurt in a crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road, more than a mile north of the intersection of Quicks Mill Road. Police say...
Augusta Free Press
Mount Sidney man dead, three children seriously injured in Augusta County crash
A single-vehicle crash on Limestone Road in Augusta County on Thursday took the life of a Mount Sidney man and sent three children to UVA Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. According to Virginia State Police, a 2006 Honda Civic was traveling north on Limestone Road at 7:37 p.m. Thursday...
Comments / 0