Augusta County, VA

wvax.com

Waynesboro police arrest Crozet man on several firearms charges

WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Waynesboro Police have arrested a Crozet man on several weapons charges. Police say they initially responded shortly after 11:30 Friday night to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Osage Lane… whic is the location of Moe’s Southwest Grill. Police don’t say if shots were fired inside or outside the building, but they started an investigation and identified 38-year old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet as the suspect.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Crozet man arrested on weapons offenses in shots fired incident in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Hampton Lamar Smith, 38, of Crozet, on multiple alleged weapon offenses. Waynesboro Police officers responded to the 100 block of Osage Lane on Friday at approximately 11:41 pm for a report of shots fired. The officers started an investigation once arriving on the scene, and while officers continued to investigate, they were alerted that Smith had returned to the location of the shooting.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Police: One person hurt in weekend shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Fifth Street SW. Officers responded to a shots fired report and found several shell casings in the area.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting near Tonsler Park. Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 5th Street SW around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Sergeant Eric Thomas told NBC29 that more than five shell casings were found, and that one...
wfxrtv.com

Body matching description of missing man found in Alleghany Co.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than a week after a man disappeared in Alleghany County, authorities announced the discovery of a dead body that matches the missing man’s general description. According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Matthew Walton was last seen walking in the area...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

It took five years, but the board of civilians that oversees the Charlottesville Police Department has its first case

Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board was formed after the 2017 “summer of hate,” and now, five years later, it has its first case. To be able to schedule a hearing at all, the board had to first establish bylaws, operating procedures and an ordinance. City Council approved the latest ordinance last December, which took effect in March 2022. The hearing, an allegation of excessive force and bias-based policing by the Charlottesville Police Department, was scheduled in July.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro Schools’ partnership to provide career learning for middle school students

A partnership between Waynesboro Schools and On the Road Collaborative will bring academic coaching and career-enrichment courses to Kate Collins Middle School students. On the Road, a 501c3 nonprofit organization is dedicated to closing the learning gap for youth, according to a press release. The afterschool program available four days each week starting in September, will focus on career exploration, community building and success skills, including time management, teamwork and communication.
WAYNESBORO, VA
wsvaonline.com

Deerfield man cuts deal on felony charges

It appears that an Augusta County man will spend two years and eight months in jail for leading authorities on a chase. According to online records, Robert Paul Haines of Deerfield cut a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to two of the five original felony charges stemming from an incident on December 27th of 2020.
DEERFIELD, VA
cbs19news

One killed, three hurt in Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An adult was killed and three children hurt in a crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road, more than a mile north of the intersection of Quicks Mill Road. Police say...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

