Bo Nickal dominates in Dana White Contender Series, ex-Penn State national champion earns second fight

Former Penn State wrestling superstar and three-time national champion Bo Nickal earned another tremendous victory Tuesday night. The former Nittany Lion defeated Zachary Borrego by submission due to a rear naked choke in the first round in just one minute, two seconds on Dana White's Contender Series, in just his second professional MMA fight, earning praise from the boss himself. Nickal earned a knockout in his professional mixed martial arts debut back in June and was able to earn a shot on White’s show, which regularly finds the next potential UFC superstars.
