2 current Penn State players, 1 former make The Athletic’s annual ‘freaks’ list
During coach James Franklin’s tenure in Happy Valley, Penn State has always been well-regarded for its ability to develop elite athletes. Every February or March, a former Nittany Lion always seems to turn heads with impressive testing numbers at the NFL combine. Another way that physical ability is recognized...
Countdown to Kickoff: 22 days until Penn State football
Penn State aims to bounce back into Big Ten contention this fall following a 7-6 finish last season. The Nittany Lions fell from 5-0 in 2021, concluding with an Outback Bowl loss, but have since used the Transfer Portal and a top-10 recruiting class to retool the roster. PSU opens...
Bo Nickal dominates in Dana White Contender Series, ex-Penn State national champion earns second fight
Former Penn State wrestling superstar and three-time national champion Bo Nickal earned another tremendous victory Tuesday night. The former Nittany Lion defeated Zachary Borrego by submission due to a rear naked choke in the first round in just one minute, two seconds on Dana White's Contender Series, in just his second professional MMA fight, earning praise from the boss himself. Nickal earned a knockout in his professional mixed martial arts debut back in June and was able to earn a shot on White’s show, which regularly finds the next potential UFC superstars.
