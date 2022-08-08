Authorities were investigating reports of a burglary in West Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The incident was first reported at around 4:30 a.m., after a business owner contacted Los Angeles Police Department to let them know that someone had broken into their business and tripped the alarm system. When officers arrived, there was no suspect on the scene. CBS reporters at the scene in the 11200 block of National Boulevard showed a large police presence as they scoured the area. It was unclear what, if anything, was taken from the business. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

