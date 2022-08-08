Following an off day, Arizona got back on the practice field Sunday and once again focused on trying to get better in the red zone. But only one side was particularly crisp. The Wildcat defense owned the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, keeping touchdowns to a minimum and forcing a lot of outlets and dump offs. That performance was promising for a unit that was third-worst in FBS in red zone TD percentage in 2021, while at the same time disheartening for an offense that had only 12 TDs in 39 trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line a year ago.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO