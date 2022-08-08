Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball commit Carlie Cisneros stays at No. 1 in latest Prep Volleyball class of 2024 rankings
Prep Volleyball has released its latest rankings for the class of 2024 and they are good news for Arizona. Carlie Cisneros, who committed to the Wildcats at the end of July, sits at No. 1 on the outlet’s list. Cisneros is an outside hitter and defensive specialist out of...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball has a lot to prove according to Pac-12 preseason poll
Arizona volleyball has finished eighth, sixth, ninth, and fifth in the Pac-12 over the past four seasons. Despite the team returning all but one of its major contributors from last season, the Pac-12 coaches think the Wildcats will do worse this year. The team was selected 10th in the Pac-12...
How to watch Arizona Wildcats football in 2022
At long last, college football is nearly back. Here’s how to watch Arizona Wildcats football throughout the 2022 season. Bear Down! Football is almost back – which means we finally have our Saturday rituals back. Here’s how to watch Arizona Wildcats football in 2022. Arizona Wildcats Outlook...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football must show improvement in training camp in order for season to have any chance at success
Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has referred to last season, his first with the school, as “Year Zero” because the roster was largely made up of players his staff didn’t recruit. With that in mind he is viewing 2022 as the first year of the program’s rebuild.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football training camp report: Day 4
Following an off day, Arizona got back on the practice field Sunday and once again focused on trying to get better in the red zone. But only one side was particularly crisp. The Wildcat defense owned the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, keeping touchdowns to a minimum and forcing a lot of outlets and dump offs. That performance was promising for a unit that was third-worst in FBS in red zone TD percentage in 2021, while at the same time disheartening for an offense that had only 12 TDs in 39 trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line a year ago.
gilaherald.com
Fields of dreams: How farming and football helped Eloy harvest NFL talent
ELOY – Midway between Phoenix and Tucson along Interstate 10 sits the small city of Eloy. It’s home to just under 16,000 residents and is mostly known for world-class skydiving and copious amounts of dust. But a rich history can be found deeper in the city off Exit 208.
ourbigescape.com
23 Flagstaff Free Boondocking Locations and Free Camping Areas
Are you considering a Flagstaff free Boondocking trip in the near future. Aside from being able to add in the Grand Canyon to your trip Flagstaff is a rare gem not to miss. 1. There Is An Active Cultural Scene To Enjoy In Flagstaff. Although the population of Flagstaff is...
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
Power Outages across Southern Arizona
Heavy Monsoon storms causing power outages for TEP and Tirco customers Tuesday early Tuesday morning. Crews have been dispatch for both providers.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Severe monsoon weather continues to roll across Arizona early this week, with high winds, heavy rain, and dust sweeping across multiple counties. In the Phoenix area, the far West Valley felt the storm's power Monday, with some neighborhoods experiencing high winds, rain, and even hail. At about 9:20...
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
matadornetwork.com
Arizona’s Seasonal ‘Chocolate Falls’ Are Taller Than Niagara Falls
If you’ve ever wanted to see something like the chocolate falls from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, you might want to take an impromptu trip to Arizona. A natural phenomenon only happens a few times a year has made its way to the Navajo Nation. @djandthelou 6 years...
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
KOLD-TV
Flash flood warning in effect for part of southern Arizona until 6:45 p.m.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Tortolita, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain until 6:45 p.m. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Linda Vista was closed from Bald Eagle to Waterbuck Drive due to downed...
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
KTAR.com
Man arrested in Arizona after traffic stop leads to over 26 pounds of fentanyl
PHOENIX — A 53-year-old man was arrested last month after authorities discovered over 26 pounds of fentanyl in his truck during a traffic stop in northern Arizona. Celso Sanchez-Chavarria, of Denver, was driving a white Ford F-150 on eastbound Interstate 40 near Flagstaff on July 26, when a state trooper conducted a traffic stop, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
KGUN 9
Monsoon stays active with daily thunderstorm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: 6:01 p.m. Here's a look in the image below at some of the estimated rainfall totals from around the Tucson metro area this afternoon. There is still a good chance Southern Arizona will see more rain later tonight as a weather disturbance moves across northern Mexico.
