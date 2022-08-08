PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney Springs 8/6/22 (New Haunted Mansion, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Merchandise, ‘101 Dalmatians’ Puppies Added to Main Street Firehouse & More)

Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!
You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
Dispatches from Disneyland 08-04-22 A defunct Disneyland attraction has reopened in a new way
When the House of the Future opened in Tomorrowland in 1958, it showed guests how technologies of the future could shape how we lived our everyday lives. (Spoiler alert: there was a lot of plastic involved.) It closed in 1967 — but has reopened just across the street, at the...
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Dreaming of a Disney Fairy Tale wedding? Here's the reality and how much it costs.
Here's what couples can expect from a Disney Fairy Tale wedding in real life.
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
My party of 6 stayed in a $1,000-a-night 'tree house' villa in Disney World, and it's perfect for big groups
After visiting the Orlando theme parks for over 25 years, my family spent three nights in the Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs for the first time.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Shop Briefly Closed Due to Rodent Infestation (Not Mickey and Minnie)
Normally, mice are usually celebrated at Disneyland. But some unwelcome guests recently forced a shop at the Happiest Place on Earth to temporarily close, according to the Orange County Register‘s Brady MacDonald. County records reveal that the Orange County Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health Division ordered an undisclosed store,...
WDW News Today
Will Disney Announce A Wreck-It Ralph Attraction for Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland at D23 Expo?
We’ve written thoroughly about the rumored announcements for Disneyland’s Tomorrowland that may come out of D23 Expo next month, but what about Walt Disney World? Florida’s Tomorrowland is also undergoing a bit of a transformation — there’s an entire new roller coaster there now. But what will Josh D’Amaro have to say about it during “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products?”
WDW News Today
Refurbishment Takes Over Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure
As we exit the busy summer season, it’s time for refurbishments to take over the Disneyland Resort. The latest victim of this is the Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure, which we found with walls and scaffolds up today. New construction walls are in place surrounding Hollywood Lounge as...
WDW News Today
Pass Member Exclusive Special Effects Show with Q&A Taking Place This Month at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood Annual Passholders are currently able to RSVP to a Special Effects Show to take place August 28 at 6:15 p.m. The show features special effects and stunts used in moviemaking. There will be a live question and answer panel following the show. For more information on booking...
WDW News Today
New 50th Anniversary Partners Statue Pressed Penny Available at Walt Disney World
We recently found four new 50th anniversary designs for the collectible medallions, and now a new Partners Statue pressed penny has debuted. The pressed penny is available in the Main Street Firehouse. The penny features a silhouette of the Partners Statue depicting Walt Disney and Mickey in front of Cinderella...
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today
Spirit of Aloha Removed From Sign at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show has finally been removed from a sign inside the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village House. The sign is on the second floor of the lobby building and points to Kona Cafe and ‘Ohana. Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show at Luau...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Quietly Lifts Two-Per-Item Limit on Most Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. According to multiple Cast Members, the two-per-item limit instituted last year to curb reselling online has quietly been lifted for most items around Walt Disney World, with a few exceptions. After consulting with several Cast Members and...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, REVIEW: Tour ‘Inside Out’ Joyful Sweets — From Memory Sphere Vending Machines to Amazing Gelato — Aboard the Disney Wish
Among the special dining and treats locations aboard the Disney Wish is “Inside Out” Joyful Sweets. The shop, which serves speciality ice cream and pastries on deck 11, is designed to look like the Headquarters of Riley’s mind from “Inside Out.”. There are large figures of...
disneydining.com
A major part of your Walt Disney World trip just got a whole lot cheaper
If you’re looking for a vacation spot that offers family fun for all ages, Disney World is your spot. If you want to take the family on a vacation where magical memories are made around every turn, the Walt Disney World Resort is hands down the place to visit. But if you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers a spectacular experience that always keeps families within their budgets, well, you’ll just want to keep looking.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Peter Pan’s Flight Loungefly Mini Backpack Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series six of twelve is here, featuring Peter Pan’s Flight. Now we’ve spotted the Loungefly mini backpack in World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction...
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Breaking Down Everything Happening for Halloween at the Parks and the Latest News!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, August 7th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the topics that are top of mind for the Disney community. Spooky Season is beginning and...
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at the Full 2022 D23 Expo Schedule
10:00 a.m. – Sounds Delightful! – An Illustrated Audio Adventure (Walt Disney Archives Stage) 10:15 a.m. – Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog (Hyperion Stage) 10:30 a.m. – Disney Legends Awards Ceremony (Hall D23) 10:30 a.m. – Inside Look at the Society of Explorers and Adventurers...
