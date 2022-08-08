ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested for threatening to kill two people with a gun.

Spokane, Washington
 2 days ago
Woman arrested for threatening to kill two people with a gun on E South Riverton Ave.

Sgt Maplethorpe

Woman arrested for threatening to kill two people with a gun on E South Riverton Ave.

Today, August 8th 2022 at approximately 3:40 PM, SPD officers responded to the 2200 block of E South Riverton Ave. The caller reported seeing a female pointing a firearm at a male. As officers were responding the caller reported hearing shots being fired.

Officers arrived at the location within two minutes of being dispatched. Witnesses helped officers locate the female in a nearby apartment.

On duty officers from the Hostage Negotiation Team, SWAT Team, Drone Unit and TAC Team responded to assist with the incident. The department’s two armored vehicles were brought to the scene to protect negotiators while they worked to encourage the suspect to exit the apartment. The suspect peacefully surrendered approximately one hour after officers were dispatched.

Officers searched the area and did not locate any victims.

The suspect, Sydney Baker (23), was booked into Spokane Regional Jail for two counts of felony harassment (threats to kill). One of these counts was domestic violence related (she threatened someone with whom she has a domestic relationship). Baker’s criminal history consists of two gross misdemeanor convictions for property crimes.

Domestic violence crimes are too prevalent in society today. If you, or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call Crime Check 509-456-2233 or 911 if it is an emergency. The call you make could save a life.

