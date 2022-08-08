ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Yardbarker

Cubs Announce Minor League Players of the Month for July

The Chicago Cubs announced Sunday outfielder Alexander Canario and pitcher Luke Little as the organization’s minor league players of the month for July. After a promotion to Double-A in early May, Alexander Canario has been tearing the cover off the ball for the Tennessee Smokies. July was no different. In 19 games, the righty posted a ridiculous slash line of .354/.500/.800 with seven home runs, eight doubles, 16 RBIs, 19 walks, 18 runs, five stolen bases, and a 1.300 OPS. Yes, you read that right.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Orioles stay hot, take down Blue Jays again

Rougned Odor hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Tuesday night. Austin Hays led off the inning with a single against Yimi Garcia (1-4), and Odor followed with his 11th homer of the season. Baltimore has won the first two games of the three-game series.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes batting third on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hayes will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Bligh Madris moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hayes for 10.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates Monday night

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Ke'Bryan Hayes in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hayes will catch a breather Monday while Ben Gamel joins the lineup at designated hitter and bats fourth. Cal Mitchell will start in right field, Bligh Madris will cover first base, and Michael Chavis will take over for Hayes at third.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Cincinnati's Aristides Aquino starting in right field Monday

The Cincinnati Reds will start Aristides Aquino in right field for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Aquino will bat seventh in addition to playing right field Monday, while Albert Almora Jr. sits against the Mets. Our models project Aquino, who has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel, to score...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera sitting Monday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Tyler Beede and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rivera hit his first home run in a Diamondbacks uniform on Sunday, but he will return to the bench a day later. Josh Rojas will cover third base and Ketel Marte will be on the keystone Monday while Seth Beer starts as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Ben Gamel batting cleanup for Pittsburgh Monday

The Pittsburgh Pirates will start Ben Gamel at designated hitter for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gamel will bat fourth in the order as the Pirates' designated hitter while Cal Mitchell steps up into right field, Bligh Madris drops to first base, Michael Chavis switches to third base, and Ke'Bryan Hayes catches a breather.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Orioles smack 4 HRs to beat Blue Jays, 7-4

Ramon Urias hit a three-run home run, right-hander Jordan Lyles pitched 5 2/3 innings and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 Monday night. Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays added solo home runs for the Orioles in the opener of a three-game series. Cavan Biggio...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-65, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-59, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Pirates +136; over/under is 9 runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel sitting for Chicago Monday

The Chicago Cubs did not include Frank Schwindel in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Schwindel will move to the bench Monday while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and Christopher Morel starts at third base. Our models project Schwindel to make 148 more plate appearances this...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tucupita Marcano batting leadoff for Pittsburgh Monday

The Pittsburgh Pirates will start Tucupita Marcano in left field for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Marcano will bat out of the leadoff spot in addition to covering left field for the Pirates Monday. Greg Allen will move to the bench. Our models project Marcano, who has a $2,300...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Kyle Farmer (neck) scratched Monday for Reds, Donovan Solano now starting

Cincinnati Reds infielder Kyle Farmer has been scratched from the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Farmer was previously penciled in to play third base and hit fifth. Mike Moustakas will now be on the hot corner and Donovan Solano has been added to the lineup in place of Farmer. Solano will be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter on Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Monday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Luis Gonzalez versus Padres starter Blake Snell. In 290 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .246 batting average with an .816 OPS, 17...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

