MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions
MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children
A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Elizabeth Warren accused pro-life pregnancy centers of 'torturing' women. Here's what they actually do
Progressive politicians, such as Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have attacked pro-life pregnancy centers in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s overturn, going as far as to call for them to be shut down across the country. But the women who run these centers say nothing could be...
The Justice Department sues Idaho over its abortion restrictions in first challenge since Roe v. Wade was overturned
"We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that pregnant women get the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled," Garland said.
Viral Ad Shows Doctor Asking Texas Governor for Permission to Perform Abortion
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has come under fire for enacting some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. The state passed the Heartbeat Act months before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The law gives private citizens the power to sue anyone they suspect may have aided and abetted in providing an abortion. A trigger law is also expected to take effect next month, which would ban the procedure outright with few exceptions.
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas
On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
Authors of Missouri's abortion 'trigger law' win competitive Senate primaries
(The Center Square) – Two members of the House of Representatives who championed the trigger law to end abortion in Missouri convincingly won competitive primary races for Senate seats on Tuesday. Nick Schroer and Mary Elizabeth Coleman soundly defeated notable opponents for Republican party nominations. Schroer sponsored House Bill...
Indiana House passes abortion bill, companion with $200 tax refunds to taxpayers
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Indiana House on Friday passed two bills -- one which outlaws nearly all abortions and the other which provides a $200 refund to taxpayers while also earmarking $75 million for social service programs for women and children because of the abortion ban. Senate Bill 1,...
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill...
Roe V Wade Is Overturned, What's Next?
With the overturning of Roe V Wade, a controversial subject in its own right, causing a stir in American lives and legislation, what is next on the agenda for states to decide? However, this might not be the end of overturning laws put in place by the federal government.
Child Tax Credit 2022: Will Biden Approve Family Security Act 2.0 Following Georgia's $3,000 Tax Deduction
Future parents in Georgia will be able to claim a tax deduction for their unborn children. Georgia is ramping down on anti-abortion rhetoric after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The announcement comes after Georgia banned abortion once a detectable human heartbeat is heard.
Kansas Abortion Nightmare Isn’t Over Yet: Extremist Kris Kobach Running For State AG
A midterm win for Kris Kobach, a Donald Trump ally, would likely mean the fight for abortion rights is far from over in the Midwest.
Residents of This State Can Now Claim Unborn Children as Dependents on Their State Income Taxes
It's an interesting new tax break, to say the least. Georgia has declared that unborn children can be claimed as dependents on state tax returns. The decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. Critics argue that the tax code change won't do much...
Much About What Americans Think About Dobbs, Kansas Abortion Vote Is Wrong
Someday, the political and social aftermath of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision and the Kansas referendum will be understood.
Cards Against Humanity To Give All Profit From Red States to Abortion Fund
The popular card game will give 100 percent of profits made in the red states to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
Kansas abortion vote was a win for 'families and our rights', says the state's only Democratic Congresswoman
Bianna Golodryga speaks to Congresswoman Sharice Davids, the only Democratic member of Congress from Kansas, about the state’s recent backing of abortion rights and what it means for the upcoming midterm elections.
