We are going to be greeted with areas of fog, dense even for some, as we are waking up and heading out the door this morning. Keep this in mind as you are driving into work or out to the polls, as it may be tough to see for some of us. Sunshine will return though as the morning goes on, clearing up our skies pretty quickly. Sunshine sticks around for the rest of our day, making for another great afternoon, perfect for the first day of the Mower County Fair in Austin. Highs today are heading back to the upper 70s & lower 80s.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO