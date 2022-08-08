Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California-Based Pizza Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
Yardbarker
The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna
I’ve held out on writing this article for as long as I possibly can, but this probably should have been said weeks ago. The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna. For the entire season, the Big Bear has been the worst offensive player in the lineup, which is the last thing that should be expected out of a designated hitter. Ozuna has one job, and he’s been abysmal at it. On the season, he’s hitting just .215 with a .659 OPS. Ozuna is striking out in nearly a quarter of his at-bats and walking just 6% of the time. All of this has led to him accruing an appalling -1.1 WAR.
Yardbarker
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega left on Cubs' bench on Sunday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Ortega will sit on the bench after Nelson Velazquez was chosen as Chicago's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 203 batted balls this season, Ortega has recorded a 4.9% barrel rate and a...
Yardbarker
Another Braves reliever inches closer to a return
With the addition of Raisel Iglesias, the Braves bullpen is already stacked, and they will be getting even deeper. Kirby Yates could join the team as early as today, but at the latest, I expect him to be added to the active roster by the end of the week. He’s been lights out during his rehab assignment with the Stripers, and he’s not the only reliever the Braves could potentially have back before long. Darren O’Day began his rehab assignment last week, and he has recently been transferred to AAA Gwinnett.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres' third baseman Manny Machado had bold response to questions about Dodgers' sweep
The San Diego Padres lost their fourth consecutive game when they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. But it is certain that All-Star third baseman Manny Machado is not concerned about his team falling further behind their in-state division rival. After the Padres lost 4-0 on...
Yardbarker
Yankees are seeing why Harrison Bader could be a difference maker come the playoffs
When the New York Yankees traded left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader, they were hoping to overhaul the centerfield position come the playoffs. Bader is expected to make a recovery and return from plantar fasciitis, which currently has his foot in a...
Yardbarker
Braves top prospect suffers potentially significant injury
This past weekend was one of those Braves fans would like to completely forget, and the pain didn’t just end at the major-league level. The organization also suffered a critical injury to one of their top prospects, as Braden Shewmake was carted off the field after a nasty collision with Travis Demeritte.
Yardbarker
Brewers break out of rut with win over Rays
Freddy Peralta pitched five strong innings in his second start back from the injured list and Kolten Wong doubled in two runs to help the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series. Peralta (4-2), sidelined...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Updates on Ian Anderson and Travis d’Arnaud
This weekend went about as poorly as possible for the Braves. Not only did they lose four of five games, falling 6.5 games back in the division, but they also suffered a couple of injuries and Ian Anderson once again looked like a shell of the pitcher he has been over the last two seasons. Atlanta will need Anderson to bounce back if they want to repeat as champions, and they’ll also need Travis d’Arnaud to make a full recovery from the right leg injury he suffered when attempting to tag Pete Alonso on a bang-bang play at the plate.
Yardbarker
Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been the architect behind a number of blockbuster moves in recent years that were considered "wins" at the trade deadline. Trea Turner and Max Scherzer a year ago. Yu Darvish back in 2017. We can lump the Mookie Betts acquisition in there, even though that was an offseason addition.
Yardbarker
Boston Red Sox hitter Bobby Dalbec looking to increase playing time with position change
As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the August 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt #1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts Roasts the Padres with One Short Sentence
In the eighth inning of the Dodgers 8-1 win over the Padres on Friday night, fans expected to see Freddie Freeman step up to the plate. Instead they were greeted with the 6' 2 left-handed pitcher (and batter) Tyler Anderson. The southpaw struck out swinging and it wasn't pretty. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Braves could be without Travis d’Arnaud for a while
In Saturday’s night game of a doubleheader, multiple Braves went down with injuries. Atlanta saw Max Fried , Jackson Stephens, and Travis d’Arnaud all suffer different severity of injuries, with d’Arnaud’s being the most concerning. X-rays came back negative, but reports surfaced that the veteran catcher is in a walking boot today.
FOX Sports
Melendez posts 6-RBI game as Royals smash Red Sox 13-5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 13-5 on Sunday. The rookie Melendez blasted it an estimated 406-feet to right field which bounced...
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
FOX Sports
Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Padres take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Giants
San Francisco Giants (54-55, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (61-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -176, Giants +149; over/under is...
Yardbarker
Fans React to Cody Bellinger Selling His Insane AZ Mansion
If you need a home with a private jet hangar, indoor basketball court, practice facility, three bedrooms, and a pool, look no further than the mansion that Cody Bellinger recently put on the market for a cool four million dollars. The 2019 NL MVP clearly knows how to live the...
numberfire.com
Emmanuel Rivera sitting Monday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Tyler Beede and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rivera hit his first home run in a Diamondbacks uniform on Sunday, but he will return to the bench a day later. Josh Rojas will cover third base and Ketel Marte will be on the keystone Monday while Seth Beer starts as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
Yardbarker
Aledmys Diaz's slam keys Astros' win over Rangers
Aledmys Diaz drilled a grand slam with two outs in the fourth inning to spark a rally from a four-run deficit as the Houston Astros topped the visiting Texas Rangers 7-5 on Tuesday. Diaz pulled the Astros even with his 10th home run and second grand slam this season, following...
Comments / 0