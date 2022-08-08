ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AL.com

$20 million federal grant paves the way for Huntsville skybridge

The city of Huntsville has received a $20 million grant to improve pedestrian access in town. City officials said the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC) will also provide an economic boost to low-income communities. The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Jeniece Willis Wilmer

48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Jeniece Willis Wilmer
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 8

We’ve got the inside scoop on 23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new office space at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Office Space in Redstone Gateway | 8100 Rideout...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle

Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Frank Franz, longest-serving president in UAH history, dies

Frank Franz, whose 16-year tenure as president at the University of Alabama in Huntsville is the longest in the school’s history, has died. UAH interim President Charles Karr announced Franz’s passing Tuesday in an email to the UAH community. Karr said Franz died on Aug. 4 after a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Fort Payne teen awarded scholarship

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne teenager was awarded a scholarship as announced by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Sonny Martin was awarded the Airborne Public Safety Association, Southeast Region Scholarship. Martin will be attending Auburn University in the fall to study computer engineering. DeKalb...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAFF

West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Schools - New security measures

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat

This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

‘The landscape is starting to breathe’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Wildflower Garden at Sportsman Lake was first started in 1991 by the Cullman Native Plant Society, which had an average of 30 members at the time. In recent years, because of a lack of tending, the Wildflower Garden has grown out of control. Membership in the Native Plant Society has dwindled, and most remaining members have aged out. One of the few remaining members, Nona Moon, was recently commended by the Cullman County Commission for her 31 years of service tending the Wildflower Garden and given a plaque placed at the entrance of the garden. The Cullman...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

