Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
$20 million federal grant paves the way for Huntsville skybridge
The city of Huntsville has received a $20 million grant to improve pedestrian access in town. City officials said the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC) will also provide an economic boost to low-income communities. The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Q&A with Huntsville City Councilwoman Jennie Robinson: New Huntsville art center, development at Ditto Landing
Jennie Robinson was elected to serve on the Huntsville City Council in 2014 after serving three terms on the Board of Education for Huntsville City Schools. She was re-elected to serve a second term on the council in 2018 and was twice elected to serve as council president. She is only the second woman to serve in that role.
WAFF
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Jeniece Willis Wilmer
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Bill Yell, talks campaign. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Bill Yell, talks campaign. 48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Updated: 2 hours ago. 48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Brookins Smoken on the Go hosts...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville gets $20 million grant for skybridge, more to link 3 areas of city
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $20 million grant to the city of Huntsville’s project to link downtown, Mill Creek and Lowe Mill via a skybridge and green space. The funding for the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project comes via a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Space Command general visits Huntsville with update on headquarters' move to Redstone Arsenal
The commander of U.S. Space Command visited Huntsville for the annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium on Tuesday, where he said the decision on a plan to move his headquarters to the Rocket City is one final decision away. Gen. James Dickinson took questions following his prepared remarks on the...
thebamabuzz.com
23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 8
We’ve got the inside scoop on 23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new office space at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Office Space in Redstone Gateway | 8100 Rideout...
Space and Missile Defense Symposium set to take off in Rocket City
230 exhibitors filled the Von Braun Center in preparation for the Annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium.
Is your water tasting ‘off’ in Huntsville? Here’s why
Has your water been tasting "off"? Some News 19 staff have noticed an earthy taste in Huntsville Utilities water recently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle
Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
Frank Franz, longest-serving president in UAH history, dies
Frank Franz, whose 16-year tenure as president at the University of Alabama in Huntsville is the longest in the school’s history, has died. UAH interim President Charles Karr announced Franz’s passing Tuesday in an email to the UAH community. Karr said Franz died on Aug. 4 after a...
WAFF
Fort Payne teen awarded scholarship
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne teenager was awarded a scholarship as announced by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Sonny Martin was awarded the Airborne Public Safety Association, Southeast Region Scholarship. Martin will be attending Auburn University in the fall to study computer engineering. DeKalb...
WAFF
West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grissom High School parents concerned about school lunch
Parents of students at Grissom High School are shocked after what they saw being served to their children for lunch.
WAFF
Marshall County Schools - New security measures
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
WAAY-TV
Christmas on the River is coming to Ditto Landing; holiday festivities begin in December
Christmas on the River is kicking off at Ditto Landing this holiday season. Ditto Landing will be home to special holiday events, a train display, a Christmas tree farm and even a Christmas card lane. The Christmas tree farm is first come, first serve, until there are no trees left.
WAFF
Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
Participants of the World’s Longest Yard Sale talk about traffic safety
The World's Longest Yard Sale stretches through several counties in Alabama, bringing a lot of traffic to county roads that are usually quiet, and the increase in traffic can create dangerous road conditions.
Books-A-Million to open at new location in Decatur this weekend
Decatur's Books-A-Million is expected to open at a brand-new location this weekend.
My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat
This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
‘The landscape is starting to breathe’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Wildflower Garden at Sportsman Lake was first started in 1991 by the Cullman Native Plant Society, which had an average of 30 members at the time. In recent years, because of a lack of tending, the Wildflower Garden has grown out of control. Membership in the Native Plant Society has dwindled, and most remaining members have aged out. One of the few remaining members, Nona Moon, was recently commended by the Cullman County Commission for her 31 years of service tending the Wildflower Garden and given a plaque placed at the entrance of the garden. The Cullman...
Comments / 0