El Paso County, CO

Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty

By Andy Koen
 2 days ago
El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder announced the death of a deputy killed in the line of duty on Sunday. Speaking with reporters from UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Elder identified the fallen deputy as Andrew Peery, 39.

Peery was killed while responding to a shooting in the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive in Security. Elder said Peery and another deputy arrived almost simultaneously with a Fountain police officer and they were immediately met with gunfire.

Peery was struck by at least one round, and the officers returned fire with at least one round.

“Andrew was a highly dedicated, highly decorated SWAT operator for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office," Elder said. "He’s been with my office since 2016."

Law enforcement officers are actively searching for John Paz, a 33-year-old Hispanic man. Paz should be considered armed and dangerous.

"My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others," Governor Jared Polis said in a statement Sunday evening.

Peery is survived by his wife Megan and two children.

A law enforcement procession is currently accompanying Deputy Peery's body to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Elder said the use of force is under investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department and the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
