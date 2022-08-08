ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon on How He and Kyra Sedgwick Supported Their Children in Figuring Out Their Identities: “There’s a Long History of Forcing Children Into Boxes”

Kevin Bacon says that he and his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick tried their best to support their now-adult children as they were figuring out their identity, including their sexuality. The award-winning actor spoke to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his latest movie, Peacock horror-thriller They/Them, discussing one of the key themes behind the film’s conversion therapy camp setting: accepting one’s children for who they are. More from The Hollywood Reporter'They/Them' Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That's Smarter Than It Is ScaryJay Leno Says Former 'Tonight Show' Staffer Is Why He Stopped Telling...
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
ETOnline.com

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Host a Star-Studded Night of Comedy With Chanel to Benefit Good+Foundation

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld hosted a Night of Comedy with Chanel for a good cause at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday. A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, Molly Sims and more, came together to support Good+Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Jessica Seinfeld that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty.
Daily Beast

Jane Lynch Announces Early Exit From ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

Jane Lynch is leaving the drama-beset Broadway production of Funny Girl early, following co-star Beanie Feldstein’s early departure from the show last month. Lynch, who plays Mrs. Brice, had been set to leave the show on Sept. 4, two days before her Glee co-star Lea Michele joins the show as Fanny and Tovah Feldshuh, who is taking on the role of Mrs. Brice. However, in a statement released Tuesday morning, the producers and Lynch announced she was exiting the show Aug. 14, to take account of a pre-planned holiday and appearance at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 1. Fanny is currently being played by Julie Benko, and the role of Mrs. Brice will be played by Liz McCartney, before Feldshuh takes over. In a statement, Lynch said: “As I embark upon my last week in Funny Girl, my heart is filled with gratitude for this wildly talented company led by Beanie Feldstein and our wonderful audiences for keeping theater alive! I offer a special thanks to my current scene partner Julie Benko and will be back to see my friend Lea Michele light up the lights.” Feldstein received negative reviews for her performance, while a senior figure involved in the production recently revealed to The Daily Beast that producers had been instructed not to speak to Feldstein after news of Michele taking on the role broke.
Daily Beast

Is Tyra Banks the Reason Why Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore?

No celebrity has a deeper archive of cringe-worthy moments and cancelable offenses than one Tyra Banks. Thanks to an utterly cursed career on television starting in the early 2000s, the former supermodel has given social media plenty to criticize from her days hosting America’s Next Top Model and The Tyra Banks Show. And it doesn’t seem like this dragging ritual will ever end.
Daily Beast

Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Hair Is a Marvel of the Universe

It has come to my attention (I spent approximately 35 seconds googling it) that there are seven wonders of the world, the youngest of which has been around for 91 years. How thrilling and historic, then, to be alive for the unveiling of what is certain to be the eighth: Teresa Giudice’s hair at her own wedding.
