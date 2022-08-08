Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash
Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving crashed into a residence in Los Angeles on Friday and became engulfed in flames.
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Alec Baldwin, Rosanna Arquette Slammed for Sending Messages of Support to Anne Heche
On Friday morning, a peaceful Los Angeles neighborhood became embroiled in tragedy when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with such force that it set both the car and house ablaze. Heche was allegedly driving at a blistering 90 MPH when she struck the house. Shockingly, it...
Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
Alec Baldwin Slammed for Supporting Anne Heche After Fiery House Crash
"I'm sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I'm sending you all my love," Baldwin said in a video shared on Instagram after Heche was hospitalized.
Daily Beast
Anne Heche, in ‘Critical Condition,’ Bought Wig Minutes Before Crash
Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles residence at a high speed on Friday—but less than half an hour before, she had stopped into Glass Hair Design in Venice to buy a bright red wig, according to the Los Angeles Times. Heche is currently in “extreme critical...
Kevin Bacon on How He and Kyra Sedgwick Supported Their Children in Figuring Out Their Identities: “There’s a Long History of Forcing Children Into Boxes”
Kevin Bacon says that he and his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick tried their best to support their now-adult children as they were figuring out their identity, including their sexuality. The award-winning actor spoke to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his latest movie, Peacock horror-thriller They/Them, discussing one of the key themes behind the film’s conversion therapy camp setting: accepting one’s children for who they are. More from The Hollywood Reporter'They/Them' Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That's Smarter Than It Is ScaryJay Leno Says Former 'Tonight Show' Staffer Is Why He Stopped Telling...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Anne Heche in 'stable' condition after chaotic car crash, 'expected to pull through'
Actress Anne Heche is in "stable" condition after crashing a car into a California home Friday. A representative for the actress told People magazine, "Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time." Heche's...
Why Tom Selleck Had to Re-Shoot All of His Scenes as a Guest Star on ‘Friends’
Fans of the wildly popular 1990s and early 2000s TV sitcom series Friends remember some of the show’s most impressive guest stars. During its 10 years on the air, Friends has brought in some big Hollywood names. Some of these names include stars like Bruce Willis, Reese Witherspoon, and Christina Applegate.
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
ETOnline.com
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Host a Star-Studded Night of Comedy With Chanel to Benefit Good+Foundation
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld hosted a Night of Comedy with Chanel for a good cause at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday. A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, Molly Sims and more, came together to support Good+Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Jessica Seinfeld that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Mariska Hargitay Shares New Photo of ‘Rollivia’ Filming
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared a new behind-the-scenes photograph of her and co-star Kelli Giddish. In the picture, the actresses are looking at each other. Hargitay seems to be whispering something to her co-star, covering her face with her hand. Giddish sits with her mouth agape, staring at Hargitay.
Daily Beast
Jane Lynch Announces Early Exit From ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway
Jane Lynch is leaving the drama-beset Broadway production of Funny Girl early, following co-star Beanie Feldstein’s early departure from the show last month. Lynch, who plays Mrs. Brice, had been set to leave the show on Sept. 4, two days before her Glee co-star Lea Michele joins the show as Fanny and Tovah Feldshuh, who is taking on the role of Mrs. Brice. However, in a statement released Tuesday morning, the producers and Lynch announced she was exiting the show Aug. 14, to take account of a pre-planned holiday and appearance at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 1. Fanny is currently being played by Julie Benko, and the role of Mrs. Brice will be played by Liz McCartney, before Feldshuh takes over. In a statement, Lynch said: “As I embark upon my last week in Funny Girl, my heart is filled with gratitude for this wildly talented company led by Beanie Feldstein and our wonderful audiences for keeping theater alive! I offer a special thanks to my current scene partner Julie Benko and will be back to see my friend Lea Michele light up the lights.” Feldstein received negative reviews for her performance, while a senior figure involved in the production recently revealed to The Daily Beast that producers had been instructed not to speak to Feldstein after news of Michele taking on the role broke.
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are Showing Their ‘Love in the Limelight’ on Hallmark
Ready to “Fall Into Love” again? Yes, Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Into Love programming event is back, kicking off tonight, Saturday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. ET with the premiere of the TV movie Love in the Limelight. (Never mind that we’re still a month and a half away from autumn!)
Daily Beast
Is Tyra Banks the Reason Why Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore?
No celebrity has a deeper archive of cringe-worthy moments and cancelable offenses than one Tyra Banks. Thanks to an utterly cursed career on television starting in the early 2000s, the former supermodel has given social media plenty to criticize from her days hosting America’s Next Top Model and The Tyra Banks Show. And it doesn’t seem like this dragging ritual will ever end.
Daily Beast
Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Hair Is a Marvel of the Universe
It has come to my attention (I spent approximately 35 seconds googling it) that there are seven wonders of the world, the youngest of which has been around for 91 years. How thrilling and historic, then, to be alive for the unveiling of what is certain to be the eighth: Teresa Giudice’s hair at her own wedding.
