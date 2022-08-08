Jane Lynch is leaving the drama-beset Broadway production of Funny Girl early, following co-star Beanie Feldstein’s early departure from the show last month. Lynch, who plays Mrs. Brice, had been set to leave the show on Sept. 4, two days before her Glee co-star Lea Michele joins the show as Fanny and Tovah Feldshuh, who is taking on the role of Mrs. Brice. However, in a statement released Tuesday morning, the producers and Lynch announced she was exiting the show Aug. 14, to take account of a pre-planned holiday and appearance at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 1. Fanny is currently being played by Julie Benko, and the role of Mrs. Brice will be played by Liz McCartney, before Feldshuh takes over. In a statement, Lynch said: “As I embark upon my last week in Funny Girl, my heart is filled with gratitude for this wildly talented company led by Beanie Feldstein and our wonderful audiences for keeping theater alive! I offer a special thanks to my current scene partner Julie Benko and will be back to see my friend Lea Michele light up the lights.” Feldstein received negative reviews for her performance, while a senior figure involved in the production recently revealed to The Daily Beast that producers had been instructed not to speak to Feldstein after news of Michele taking on the role broke.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO