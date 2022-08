The mighty Eagle Pass Cal Ripken Baseball Majors/70 All-Stars, representing Southwest United States, defeated the Ohio Valley Regional Champions from Crown Point, Indiana 2-1 in a thrilling fourth Pool B game to remain undefeated (4-0) at the Cal Ripken Baseball Majors/70 World Series in Branson, Missouri on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, advancing to the Bracket Play against the West Raleigh, North Carolina All-Stars on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

CROWN POINT, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO