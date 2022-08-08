Jerry Jones: NFLPA 'shooting volleys' comparing owner and player punishment

Owner of the Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

In response to the NFL's appeal of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, the NFLPA provided a list of owners who received, at worst, mild punishment for alleged misconduct.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is reportedly one of the names included on the list, and he shared his thoughts about the NFLPA's tactics in an exclusive interview with Clarence E. Hill Jr. of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"It would be like walking down to the courthouse and saying, 'you didn't give that guy that much' and not take into account what the action was or the circumstances behind it," Jones said. "That's called shooting volleys. That's just shooting stuff over your back. That's the way I look at it when you see something like that."

On Thursday, the NFL confirmed that former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey would hear the league's appeal of the Watson six-game suspension, handed down by judge Sue. L. Robinson.

The NFL is reportedly seeking an indefinite suspension for Watson, making him ineligible to play during the 2022 season.

While all sides await a resolution, the Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team would let the situation play out while preparing Watson and backup Jacoby Brissett for Week 1, which is just over a month.