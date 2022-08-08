Victim identified in fatal Mercer County motorcycle accident

PYMATUNING TWP., Pa (WKBN) — A victim has been identified in a fatal motorcycle accident in Mercer County from Sunday night.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has identified the victim as Lewis Isenberg, 40, of Sandy Lake Township. He was the driver of the motorcycle.

Libonati confirmed that Isenberg died of blunt forced trauma to the head and chest.

The crash happened in Pymatuning Township just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to Pymatuning Police, a motorcycle collided with another vehicle. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.

The road was closed while police cleared the scene, but it has since reopened.

Domenic Wesser contributed to this report.

