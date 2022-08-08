ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Victim identified in fatal Mercer County motorcycle accident

By Desirae Gostlin, Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOVfJ_0h8a0rPn00

PYMATUNING TWP., Pa (WKBN) — A victim has been identified in a fatal motorcycle accident in Mercer County from Sunday night.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has identified the victim as Lewis Isenberg, 40, of Sandy Lake Township. He was the driver of the motorcycle.

Libonati confirmed that Isenberg died of blunt forced trauma to the head and chest.

The crash happened in Pymatuning Township just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage

According to Pymatuning Police, a motorcycle collided with another vehicle. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.

The road was closed while police cleared the scene, but it has since reopened.

Domenic Wesser contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 9

Melissa Brady
3d ago

anyone find out who it was? So nice to get on your Harley and take a ride but too many people text and drive. No one pays attention these days. So sad. Let's all pray for the family's involved in this accident. God Bless

Reply
7
Sandra Tetrick
4d ago

thank God I was not co.e home that way. 🙏 pray for family .. I drove bye just when police block road smell rubber and oil.

Reply
3
Derrick Yohn
3d ago

Route 18 is plagued with speeding vehicles. I have seen vehicles pass me like I an standing still and I was doing the 55 MPH limit. The speed in combination with general driver distraction is a recipe for disaster.

Reply
2
Related
explore venango

Motorcyclist Flown to AGH Following Crash on Route 58

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A St. Petersburg man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
SAINT PETERSBURG, PA
WKBN

PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
MERCER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Mercer County, PA
Accidents
County
Mercer County, PA
Mercer County, PA
Crime & Safety
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Brady Twp. Accident

One person was hospitalized after a crash in Brady Township Monday morning. The single vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Muddy Creek Drive. State police say 34-year-old Robert Blystone of Slippery Rock lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Blystone suffered minor injuries and was...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

September sentencing set for former Jamestown Fire Chief convicted in shooting

The former chief of the Jamestown, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Department will be sentenced late next month for shooting a Greenville man. David Earl Jones, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one first-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily harm, according to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker.
JAMESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
STONEBORO, PA
WKBN

Investigator testifies victim’s girlfriend was key in 2018 Youngstown murder case

Youngstown Police Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal told jurors how he was able to determine Lavontae Knight, 27, of Ferndale Avenue, should be charged with aggravated murder for the Dec. 30,. 2018 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and attempted aggravated murder for wounding his girlfriend as well as charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
WKBN

WKBN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy