The Spun

Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday

Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
The Spun

Commanders Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

After adding one former Philadelphia Eagles veteran to their ranks by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders are adding another former Eagle to their ranks. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry. The sixth-year linebacker did not play...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles practice observations: The offense has now arrived

There’s no better Summer night than the one that’s filled with midnight green and bright lights at the Linc. On Sunday night, the Eagles hosted their annual open practice for all Eagles fans and beat writers to attend. The night was filled with drills and even some 11 Vs 11 sets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jason Kelce has 'routine' elbow procedure to relieve discomfort, not expected to miss season opener

PHILADELPHIA -- Jason Kelce will miss a significant portion of August after undergoing elbow surgery Tuesday, a Philadelphia Eagles team spokesman confirmed to CBS Sports. The Eagles do not expect Kelce to miss the regular season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 11, as the elbow procedure Kelce had done typically results in a recovery time of two to four weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jordan Davis left Eagles fans begging for more after explosive public practice

To say that Jordan Davis has been the star of the summer would be an understatement. The behemoth who was drafted in the first round just a few months ago has drawn eyes and praise throughout Training Camp due to his sheer size and strength. When Lincoln Financial Field opened its doors for a public practice, it’s safe to say that fans were excited to see the former Bulldog in action…and he didn’t disappoint.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles training camp observations: Hurts and Brown put on a show at the Linc

It was Jalen Hurts’ 24th birthday on Sunday and he got to spend it at the Linc with nearly 30,000 of his best friends. Despite a hot evening, the Eagles nearly filled the lower bowl of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night for their only public practice of training camp. The Eagles have a walkthrough on Monday and will be back at practice on Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

