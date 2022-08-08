Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday
Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
Eagles, Colts fans can laugh at the Carson Wentz experience in Washington
The Carson Wentz experience for the Washington Commanders looks to be more of same. As Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts fans are thanking their lucky stars to be out of their Carson Wentz relationships, it may not be third time’s a charge for the ole Washington Commanders…. Hashtag blessed...
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
341lbs Philadelphia Eagles rookie beast Jordan Davis completely bulldozes offensive lineman in scary camp video
JORDAN DAVIS is turning heads at training camp with his insane strength and power. The 6ft 6ins 341lb NFL lineman went viral this weekend after completely dominating his opponent. Philadelphia traded up to No 13 overall to draft the defensive tackle out of Georgia. And it's easy to see why...
Ben Simmons Sends Out A Viral Tweet Amid Report Of Crazy Story
Recently, Ric Bucher was on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and he reported a very interesting story about Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets during their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons began his season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but was traded to the Nets at the trading deadline.
Commanders Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran
After adding one former Philadelphia Eagles veteran to their ranks by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders are adding another former Eagle to their ranks. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry. The sixth-year linebacker did not play...
Yardbarker
Eagles practice observations: The offense has now arrived
There’s no better Summer night than the one that’s filled with midnight green and bright lights at the Linc. On Sunday night, the Eagles hosted their annual open practice for all Eagles fans and beat writers to attend. The night was filled with drills and even some 11 Vs 11 sets.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jason Kelce has 'routine' elbow procedure to relieve discomfort, not expected to miss season opener
PHILADELPHIA -- Jason Kelce will miss a significant portion of August after undergoing elbow surgery Tuesday, a Philadelphia Eagles team spokesman confirmed to CBS Sports. The Eagles do not expect Kelce to miss the regular season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 11, as the elbow procedure Kelce had done typically results in a recovery time of two to four weeks.
Hard Knocks Highlights: Campbell, Staley, Hutchinson star in Episode 1
Campbell’s players love him for his energy and authenticity. Mostly, they love him because he loves them. That came across clearly Tuesday night.
NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Headlines This Jazz-Sixers Trade
First-round picks are the currency of the modern NBA. It feels like every major trade these days is informed by them. You know the template. Team X receives: Star Player X. Team Y receives: an unthinkable number of first-round picks. The days of the star-for-star trade are dead and gone.
ESPN
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders out to get 'respect that I finally deserve'
PHILADELPHIA -- A few days into training camp, Eagles running back Miles Sanders was asked what his motivation is going into his fourth NFL season. "Just [to] get the respect that I finally deserve," he said. "That's all." Sanders' comment came on the heels of reports that he was working...
Top photos from the Eagles' open training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field
The Philadelphia Eagles returned to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since January, as the team hosted fans for their one open training camp practice. More than 30,000 fans at the Linc were hoping to see A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Kzyir White, and the other newcomers for the first time in midnight green.
Yardbarker
Jordan Davis left Eagles fans begging for more after explosive public practice
To say that Jordan Davis has been the star of the summer would be an understatement. The behemoth who was drafted in the first round just a few months ago has drawn eyes and praise throughout Training Camp due to his sheer size and strength. When Lincoln Financial Field opened its doors for a public practice, it’s safe to say that fans were excited to see the former Bulldog in action…and he didn’t disappoint.
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: Hurts and Brown put on a show at the Linc
It was Jalen Hurts’ 24th birthday on Sunday and he got to spend it at the Linc with nearly 30,000 of his best friends. Despite a hot evening, the Eagles nearly filled the lower bowl of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night for their only public practice of training camp. The Eagles have a walkthrough on Monday and will be back at practice on Tuesday.
Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce to undergo elbow surgery
Jason Kelce took a bit of time this offseason before deciding he wanted to continue his career. The Philadelphia Eagles have their All-Pro center back in place, but they will be without him for the time being. The veteran snapper will undergo elbow surgery, Tim McManus of ESPN.com tweets. While...
