ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Department of Labor overpaid COVID-era unemployment, asks some recipients to pay it back

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ci9AO_0h8a0n8700

ALABAMA (WHNT) — The State of Alabama paid out a record amount of unemployment during the pandemic, but now the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) is asking Alabamians to repay some of the money they received.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Alabama gave out more than $725 million in unemployment in 2021 and 2022. More than $164 million of that total was overpaid.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office holds school shooting training exercise

“I believe it has a very high chance of hurting a lot of Alabamians that have to pay this money back,” said PRF Institute Executive Director Dr. Nathaniel Dunlap Jr.

The pandemic left many Americans without jobs and financial security.

“If this pandemic, this was back in spring of 2020, if it was going to be something that was going to be going on for a while, then people we’ve been dealing with for almost 14 years now were not prepared for such a thing,” Dunlap said.

PRF Institute is a financial education firm, and Dunlap said organizations like his exist to help people overcome financial hardships.

Health experts describe shortcomings of breastfeeding awareness in Tennessee Valley

“There is hope,” Dunlap said. “A lot of the time, in situations like this, people don’t feel like there’s hope. People feel like they don’t have a way out.”

In February of 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor authorized states to waive overpaid unemployment benefits, but Alabama is not offering blanket forgiveness.

“Individuals are finding out they might not have been entitled to some things or the amount of money they received they should not have received, and I think it’s one of those things you can’t just put on the individual,” Dunlap said.

He said, if you are struggling, look to your community for help.

Space flight veteran Chris Crumbly: Artemis I launch delays likely

“It’s a breakdown of the system, so hopefully we can come to some resolution for the sake of individuals because Alabamians have suffered quite a bit,” Dunlap said.

ADOL is offering a waiver of repayment. If you overpaid through no fault of your own, you may not have to repay the state. Waivers can be obtained at the following address.

Alabama Department Of Labor
649 Monroe Street, Room 3430
Montgomery, AL 36131-4200

For more information, call ADOL at (334) 956-4000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
aldailynews.com

Agency: $127M in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to date

The state of Alabama has allocated about $127.8 million in federal COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to 31,432 households, according to the agency in charge of distributing the funds. The state has received $221.2 million in ERA funding in two batches. In all, about 58% of the available funding has been...
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Boozer: State of Alabama ‘financially healthy’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – State Treasurer Young Boozer says the state’s financial situation is healthy as his office manages more money with more financial return than in any other time in the state’s history. Economic growth and the recent influx of federal money has seen the state’s overall...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama rescinds prison health care contract award, will start process over

The Alabama Department of Corrections has rescinded its decision to pick a new company to provide comprehensive medical and mental health care to inmates. The ADOC announced in July that it had picked YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tenn., for the three-year contract covering 26 correctional facilities. The ADOC said it would enter contract negotiations with YesCare and expected the agreement to take effect Oct. 1.
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Lawsuit filed over handling of Amos Trust Scholarships

A lawsuit filed in Montgomery County on July 9 alleges that Regions Bank and a former chief trust officer have improperly charged the Mabel Amos Memorial Trust exorbitant fees after oil was discovered on land in the trust and that scholarship money was provided to children of Trust board members.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Business
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
wtvy.com

HHS awards over $1 million to Alabama community health centers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Today, 16 community health centers in Alabama received over $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding to advance health equity improved data collection and reporting. Among these health centers, the Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates in Troy, Alabama was granted over $65,000. This announcement comes during...
TROY, AL
Nick 97.5

Mind-Blowing Statistics About Health Care in Alabama

Health Care is certainly a hot topic even right here in West Alabama. It seems that health care statistics vary from state to state. I always ask … But why?. According to WalletHub, there are states that there best and worst states for health care. They “compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 42 measures of cost, accessibility, and outcome” and ranked the various states.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama Department of Health orders 8,000 Novavax COVID-19 vaccines for adults

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Health announced another COVID-19 vaccine option is available to unvaccinated Alabama adults. According to a press release from the Alabama Department of Health, 8,000 doses were ordered, and 5,000 will be dispersed to county health departments throughout Alabama. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention […]
ALABAMA STATE
uab.edu

Rana, Matthews receive R01 to help end the HIV epidemic in Alabama

Two University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases faculty have received an R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health to help end HIV in five Alabama counties. Associate Professors Aadia Rana, M.D., and Lynn Matthews, M.D., MPH, will work with the Alabama Department of Public Health and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Covid#General Health#Prf Institute#Americans
alreporter.com

Alabama remains in bottom 5 nationally for child well-being

The Anne E, Casey Foundation released its annual Kids Count data book Monday and Alabama remains in the bottom five states for child well-being. In the state rankings, Alabama moved up from 47th to 46th, ahead of Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Nevada. The ranking is based on 16 key indicators that span from education to healthcare.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX54 News

Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What’s next for the abortion battle in Alabama?

Michael Kimbro says he hopes to test the legality of providing offshore abortions inside charter boats floating in the Gulf of Mexico near states with abortion bans, including Alabama. “I want to know what we are facing and start the fight and see if it’s a battle we can win...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle

Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy