Middle East

Israel strikes 'wide range' of targets in Gaza 'in response to rocket fire' AFTER a truce came into effect following three-day bombardment which killed at least 31 Palestinians and 'took out' Islamic Jihadist commander

By David Averre For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Israel has struck 'a wide range' of targets in Gaza after a truce came into effect 'in response to rocket fire' it received moments before a ceasefire introduced after a three-day bombardment which killed at least 31 Palestinians and 'took out' Islamic Jihadist commander.

Israel agreed to an Egyptian-proposed truce with Palestine after three days of intense conflict in Gaza, an Egyptian source said.

But Israel's military said this evening that it was firing rockets at targets in Gaza after the 8.30pm truce in response to strikes fired towards its own territory, having had to issue multiple air raid warnings up to 8.29pm.

A statement said: 'In response to rockets fired toward Israeli territory, the (military) is currently striking a wide range of targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip.'

Israel had agreed a truce after a three-day bombardment of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) positions on the Gaza Strip which killed at least 31 Palestinians, while militants fired hundreds of rockets back amid escalating violence.

Six children are among the dead since the conflict began Friday, while 275 people have been wounded, said health authorities in the enclave where several buildings were reduced to rubble.

Israel launched its first bombardment on Friday as part of a surprise operation named 'Breaking Dawn' that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said was a 'pre-emptive strike' designed to thwart a planned PIJ rocket attack.

The IDF early this morning continued their intense aerial and artillery bombardment of the Iran-backed group, which has fired hundreds of rockets in return since Friday.

Israeli authorities said one of their attacks late last night killed a PIJ commander Khaled Mansour, who was believed to have been hiding in an apartment building in the Rafah refugee camp in southern Gaza, but several Palestinian civilians were also killed in the blast.

The fighting is the worst in the region since an 11-day war in May 2021 between Israeli forces and Hamas, the Gaza strip's de-facto governing authority, which devastated the impoverished coastal territory home to some 2.3 million Palestinians and forced Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1giCak_0h8a0jbD00
A long exposure of an Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepting a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening despite a ceasefire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5ioU_0h8a0jbD00
A fireball rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday evening amid retaliatory strikes from Israel after an agreed truce
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Fryk_0h8a0jbD00
Flame and smoke rise from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip it says is in response to strikes fired towards its own territory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFqqo_0h8a0jbD00
View on destroyed houses after an Israeli air strike in Rafah town, Gaza Strip, 07 August 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXncv_0h8a0jbD00
The friend of a young Palestinian killed during the night in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, reacts during his funeral in the same camp, on August 7, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07k6vd_0h8a0jbD00
Palestinians inspect a destroyed house after an Israeli air strike in Rafah town, Gaza Strip, 07 August 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbNS1_0h8a0jbD00
Israel's Iron Dome air defence system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jLnw_0h8a0jbD00
Rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel on Sunday, in response to airstrikes on the Gaza Strip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rQ8W_0h8a0jbD00
An injured Palestinian girl is seen as she is taken to the hospital following Israeli airstrikes over Rafah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWbEz_0h8a0jbD00
Smoke billows from a building struck during an Israeli air strike which is thought to have killed an Islamic Jihad commander in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 7, 2022 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLL9m_0h8a0jbD00
Palestinians gather to stage a protest against Israel's attack on Gaza in Nablus, West Bank on August 07, 2022. The Palestinian death toll from the past three days' worth of attacks has now reached 31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYRx6_0h8a0jbD00
A Palestinian inspects a destroyed house after an Israeli air strike in Rafah town, Gaza Strip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VMhN_0h8a0jbD00
Islamic Jihad rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ewp6_0h8a0jbD00
Interceptor missiles are fired by Iron Dome anti-missile system as a rocket is launched by Palestinian militants towards Israel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DdMv_0h8a0jbD00
Rockets fired from Gaza City towards Israel, in response to Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip

'Suddenly, without warning, the house next to us was bombed and everything became black and dusty with smoke in the blink of an eye,' said Wissam Jouda, who lives next to the targeted building in Rafah.

Ahmed al-Qaissi, another neighbour, said his wife and son were among the wounded, suffering shrapnel injuries.

The Rafah strike was the deadliest so far in the current round of fighting initiated by the IDF.

Israel has said it took action against the PIJ because of concrete threats of an imminent attack, but has not provided details.

Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who is an experienced diplomat but untested in overseeing a war, unleashed the offensive less than three months before a general election in which he is campaigning to keep the job.

In a statement Sunday, Lapid said the military would continue to strike targets in Gaza 'in a pinpoint and responsible way in order to reduce to a minimum the harm to noncombatants.'

But the IDF estimates their airstrikes have killed about 15 militants, suggesting that more civilians than PIJ member have died as a result of the strikes.

Lapid said the strike that killed Mansour was 'an extraordinary achievement', adding that 'the operation will continue as long as necessary'.

Hundreds of Palestinians on Sunday took to the streets to protest what they see as yet more unnecessary violence from Israel, while hundreds more attended funerals for Mansour and others killed in the airstrikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1Svb_0h8a0jbD00
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHQ0t_0h8a0jbD00
This picture taken from the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon shows Palestinian rockets fired from the Gaza Strip on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13a8zQ_0h8a0jbD00
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel on Sunday amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting on the Gaza Strip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYDvf_0h8a0jbD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VCHg_0h8a0jbD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jp0Uj_0h8a0jbD00
People attend the funeral ceremony of Palestinians, who lost their lives in Israel's attacks, in Rafah, Gaza
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlUCx_0h8a0jbD00
An Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as a rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, at the sky near the Israel-Gaza border August 7, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gW7a_0h8a0jbD00
This picture taken from the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon shows Palestinian rockets fired from the Gaza Strip on August 7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5aJm_0h8a0jbD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPkzl_0h8a0jbD00
Hundreds of Palestinians have taken to the streets to protest against the violence amid Israel's airstrikes which have killed 31, including more than 15 civilians, since Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6Hri_0h8a0jbD00
A Palestinian man inspects a destroyed house after an Israeli air strike in Rafah town, Gaza Strip, 07 August 2022

PIJ has fewer fighters and supporters than Gaza's de-facto rulers Hamas, and little is known about its weapons arsenal.

Both groups call for Israel's destruction but have different priorities, with Hamas constrained by the demands of governing and keen to stay out of conflicts since the 11-day-war with Israel last year.

Air-raid sirens rang out in Jerusalem for the first time since the war last May, after a handful of the PIJ rockets fired towards Israel were headed for the holy city, though Israeli authorities said their missile defence systems had shot down the threats.

Daily life in the Gaza Strip has come to a standstill, with the sole power station shut down due to a lack of fuel after Israel closed its border crossings in the wake of its attacks on Friday.

Gaza's health ministry said earlier on Sunday that it only had enough fuel for its power generators to last two days before vital services would be cut.

The United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA has warned of the 'severe risk' to the 'continuation of basic essential services'.

'Each day we wake up to child and women martyrs... there is killing and wounding and people displaced,' said Gaza City resident Abu Mohammed al-Madhoun, 56. 'We hope that Israeli aggression will end'.

A ceasefire proposed to both sides by Egyptian authorities was accepted for 8pm BST tonight, according to security sources in Cairo, but official spokespeople for Israel and the PIJ have not yet confirmed whether the truce would go ahead.

Washington Examiner

Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Islamic Jihad vows ‘no truce’ in new conflict with Israel

An Iran-backed terrorist organization has fired scores of rockets against Israeli targets in retaliation for the assassination of one of their top commanders in Gaza, according to reports. “We are heading to battle, and there is no truce after this airstrike,” the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Ziad al Nakhalah said Friday....
The Intercept

Americans Rarely See the True Face of Israel’s Bombing of Gaza

When a ceasefire on Sunday night ended a three-day Israeli offensive in the Gaza strip, over 350 Palestinians were wounded and 46 were dead, including 16 children, according to Palestinian officials. Media coverage in the U.S. was mainly led by photographs of smoke-filled skies or Gazans walking amid piles of rubble. While the photos were accurate and recent, the safety of selecting these images, rather than graphic ones, effectively portrayed a reality for American audiences far removed from what had truly unfolded on the ground.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

Navy Day: Putin’s New Russian Fleet Has a Message for NATO

This year’s lineup reflects the Russian Navy’s slow-but-deliberate shift away from the hulking cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet era in favor of a leaner and smaller rapid-response force. On Sunday, Russia held a large-scale parade in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. This year’s parade featured forty-seven...
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes

KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine conducted long-range strikes on Russian troop bases and two key bridges across the Dnipro river overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Monday. The strikes hit the only two crossings Russia has to the pocket of southern Ukrainian territory it has occupied on the western bank of the vast Dnipro river, said Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Away From Gaza, Islamic Jihad Digs in Against Israel on West Bank

JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. Firing into the air during a rally...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

The CIA is shifting its focus to China because of its threat towards Taiwan and US-based espionage campaigns - a year after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan

A year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the CIA is quietly pivoting its focus towards China, alarmed by its aggression towards Taiwan and spying activities around the world. Although officials say they will continue to prioritize fighting terrorists - and cite the drone strike that killed Al Qaeda chief...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US to hold war games with India near China’s border

The U.S. and India are set to hold joint military exercises just a few dozen miles from a disputed border region with China. On Thursday, Hindustan Times reported U.S. and Indian forces will hold the Yudh Abhyas or “War Practice” drills in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The drills will take place in mid-October.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

