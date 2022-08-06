ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTKR

Transferring to ODU gave Jennings much-needed fresh start

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Ali Jennings III might consider his decision to transfer to Old Dominion life-changing. "Definitely put myself in a position to succeed, gaining my confidence back, gaining my swagger back and it just helped me elevate my game," the junior wide receiver said following practice on Tuesday. Jennings...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Making history on the links and going pre- med: How does Shreya Ganta do it?

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Shreya Ganta knows a thing or two about sibling rivalry and it all started when her dad took her brother golfing. "I got a little bit jealous so I was like 'No, take me along with you,' so that's kind of how it started. My brother was better then me initially and I couldn't have that being the older sister," she joked.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
RICHMOND, VA
The Post and Courier

The best of Dr. Gary Senn

• Date and place of birth: The date I was born was too long ago to put in writing for everyone to see. I will say, however, that I was born within a few hours of John F. Kenney, Jr. and a local friend, Bob Caldon. I was born in Hampton, Virginia, at Langley Air Force Base while my dad was serving in the U.S. Navy on a nuclear submarine.
HAMPTON, VA
moderncampground.com

Jamestown, Yorktown National Park Sites Recovering from Pandemic

More people visited Colonial National Historical Park in 2021 than the previous year. However, the visitation numbers weren’t as high as before the pandemic. As per a report, the total number of visits to Jamestown and Yorktown park sites was 3.11 million–up from 2.9 million in 2020, but still not back to the pre-pandemic level of 3.33 million visitors in 2019, according to a recently released National Park Service economic contributions report.
YORKTOWN, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake

A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
MOYOCK, NC
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Youngkin donates second-quarter salary to VA Veterans Services Foundation

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that he will donate his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach,...
VIRGINIA STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Irvington & Kilmarnock, Virginia

Located at the southern end of Virginia’s Northern Neck. Much of the area was part of the land grant deeded by King Charles II in the 1600s. The Northern Neck peninsula is bounded by the Potomac to the north and Rappahannock to the south. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. Instead...
KILMARNOCK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano

JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
TOANO, VA
Virginia Business

Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million

The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
NORFOLK, VA

