Read full article on original website
Related
odusports.com
Minium: Rahne Says ODU Football Team is "Where We Need to Be" After First Week of Practice
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion's football team has more size, experience, talent and depth than it did last season. But experience and talent alone don't always win football games. Your team must also have a high motor, the desire to work hard and work together and do just about whatever it takes to win games.
WTKR
Transferring to ODU gave Jennings much-needed fresh start
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Ali Jennings III might consider his decision to transfer to Old Dominion life-changing. "Definitely put myself in a position to succeed, gaining my confidence back, gaining my swagger back and it just helped me elevate my game," the junior wide receiver said following practice on Tuesday. Jennings...
13newsnow.com
Making history on the links and going pre- med: How does Shreya Ganta do it?
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Shreya Ganta knows a thing or two about sibling rivalry and it all started when her dad took her brother golfing. "I got a little bit jealous so I was like 'No, take me along with you,' so that's kind of how it started. My brother was better then me initially and I couldn't have that being the older sister," she joked.
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: How will Atlantic Shores follow up 2021 title?
CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- It's been nearly two years since Atlantic Shores has lost a football game and this year's group of Seahawks is hoping to fly high once again. "I cannot wait," smiled senior lineman Kaden Beatty. "My mouth is watering, I'm fired up!" It's hard not to be fired...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Following mass shooting at Texas elementary school, Hampton Roads school divisions are stepping up security
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas took center stage in American politics this summer, and it's still fresh on people's minds as students and staff gear up to head back to school. Twenty one people were shot and killed by a gunman at...
Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
Tidewater Job Fair Wednesday in Chesapeake
WAVY TV 10 will be among the employers represented at a big job fair in Chesapeake Wednesday.
The Post and Courier
The best of Dr. Gary Senn
• Date and place of birth: The date I was born was too long ago to put in writing for everyone to see. I will say, however, that I was born within a few hours of John F. Kenney, Jr. and a local friend, Bob Caldon. I was born in Hampton, Virginia, at Langley Air Force Base while my dad was serving in the U.S. Navy on a nuclear submarine.
moderncampground.com
Jamestown, Yorktown National Park Sites Recovering from Pandemic
More people visited Colonial National Historical Park in 2021 than the previous year. However, the visitation numbers weren’t as high as before the pandemic. As per a report, the total number of visits to Jamestown and Yorktown park sites was 3.11 million–up from 2.9 million in 2020, but still not back to the pre-pandemic level of 3.33 million visitors in 2019, according to a recently released National Park Service economic contributions report.
Norfolk mayor gives first key to the city to Fleet Park Little League
The Fleet Park Little League is back in the Mermaid City after losing the Senior League World Series Saturday night against Puerto Rico.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
thenewsprogress.com
Governor Youngkin donates second-quarter salary to VA Veterans Services Foundation
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that he will donate his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach,...
Irvington & Kilmarnock, Virginia
Located at the southern end of Virginia’s Northern Neck. Much of the area was part of the land grant deeded by King Charles II in the 1600s. The Northern Neck peninsula is bounded by the Potomac to the north and Rappahannock to the south. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. Instead...
Virginia landlords to pay $225,000 for alleged SCRA violations
The Justice Department announced today that two Virginia landlords have agreed to pay $225,000 in order to resolve allegations that they mistreated military tenants at their properties in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach looking to fill city contracts with small business owners at annual 'Industry Day' event
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Small, women, and minority-owned business owners got a chance to connect firsthand with contracting opportunities in Virginia Beach. Monday morning marked the city's second annual “Industry Day." Virginia Beach city leaders said there's a lot of money to go around, and they want everyone...
peninsulachronicle.com
New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano
JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
More than 400 people attend Newport News trade fair, searching for jobs, classes
Nearly 400 people came to a trade fair in Newport News Monday in search of jobs, classes and trainings.
Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after fire
Faik has been a bit out of practice since a fire ripped through the restaurant, Sal's Pizzeria, in April of last year. The fire occurred as eateries everywhere were struggling through the pandemic.
Colonial Williamsburg windmill to be moved early Monday morning
NORFOLK, Va. — Roads will close briefly in Williamsburg Monday starting at 6 a.m. to accommodate the move of the Colonial Williamsburg Windmill, The city of Williamsburg said. The windmill will be moved from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to its new location at...
Virginia Business
Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million
The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
Comments / 0