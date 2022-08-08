ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

UPDATE: Scene secure and no longer a threat to the public after shooting that killed deputy

By Frank Heagle, Alina Lee, Lauren Scharf
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

UPDATE: CSPD says that the scene is secure and there is no longer a threat to the public. They are still investigating and are asking the public to avoid the area for several hours.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An El Paso County Sheriff’s (EPSO) Deputy died in the line of duty Sunday responding to a shots fired call in the Security-Widefield area. The suspect is still on the run.

EPSO confirmed that 39-year-old Deputy Andrew Peery has been killed. Peery is survived by his wife Megan and two children. Sheriff Bill Elder said Deputy Peery was a highly dedicated SWAT operator and has been with the sheriff’s office since 2016.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will be the lead agency investigating this officer-involved shooting.

Governor Jared Polis released the following statement regarding Deputy Peery who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” said Polis.

CSPD shared its condolences with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

“The loss of Deputy Peery is felt by our entire community. Our thoughts are with Deputy Peery’s family & EPSO. Thank you, Deputy Peery, for your courage, service, and sacrifice,” stated CSPD.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has also responded to the death of Deputy Peery.

“Our broken hearts are with the [El Paso County Sheriff’s Office] and the blood and blue family of fallen Deputy Peery. EOW watch, sir,” said CSP.

Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) shared their condolences on Facebook Monday morning.

“Our deepest condolences go to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office and our hearts go out to the friends, family, and loved ones of Deputy Peery,” said MSPD.

Black Forest Fire/Rescue also extended their sympathies.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of Deputy Andrew Peery. Your sacrifice can not be appreciated enough, thank you for your service to our community. Rest easy sir,” said Black Forest Fire/Rescue.

Condolences continue to be posted on the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, as law enforcement agencies across the state mourn with the EPSO family along with Deputy Peery’s family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V59BS_0h8ZziDx00

A procession for the fallen Deputy Sheriff started at 8:30 p.m. Sunday from UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs. It went to Nevada and passed the Sheriff’s Office on Vermijo. From there it went to I-25 to the Coroner’s Office.

“Please line the streets with your flags for the family,” says EPSO.

EPSO is actively searching for 33-year-old John Paz, a Hispanic man pictured below.

Law enforcement says he is armed and dangerous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhLoo_0h8ZziDx00

Anyone with information about Paz’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, EPSO ordered a shelter in place for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield. Law enforcement notified the public of a large police presence related to a shooting in the area of Ponderosa Dr. and Grand Blvd. Deputies asked homeowners to secure homes and stay away from doors and windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCL53_0h8ZziDx00
