Sioux City man arrested for assaulting a woman after smashing her windows
A Sioux City man was arrested after assaulting a woman and causing damage to her car.
Man Arrested After Being Found Driving Emergency Vehicle
Inwood, Iowa — A South Dakota man was arrested in Inwood early on Saturday after a deputy found him driving an emergency vehicle. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, their emergency center received a report from an Inwood resident of an intoxicated man who had walked into the resident’s house, appeared to be lost, and left on foot early Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m.
Marcus Woman Charged With Drug and Child Endangerment Offenses
Marcus, IA (KICD)– A Marcus woman has on a warrant for drug and child endangerment charges. 29-year-old Marissa Hageman was taken into custody Sunday evening accused of exposing her child to methamphetamine while possessing drug paraphernalia in the home. The Marcus Police Department was assisted during the investigation by...
Man sentenced for hiding meth in gas tank
A local man was sentenced to prison after evidence revealed that he allegedly helped hide several pounds of meth inside a gas tank.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Carmelo Valdez Romero, 35, was convicted by a jury in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in February of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Trial evidence showed that on March...
15-year-old dies after UTV crash in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake Police, Spirit Lake First Responders, a local ambulance, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office.
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
One hurt in Harley-car crash by Hospers
HOSPERS—One person was injured in a car-motorcycle collision about 5:40 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 400th Street and Hospers Drive South in Hospers. Twenty-one-year-old Logan Craig Koedam of Ireton was driving a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Hospers Drive when 16-year-old Edilma Lopez-Morales of Sioux Center pulled out from 400th Street and his 2013 Hyundai collided with the motorcycle in the intersection, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Teen Passenger Dies After Accident In Side-By-Side UTV Owned By Orange City Man
Spirit Lake, Iowa– One teen was killed and one was injured after a side-by-side UTV accident near Spirit Lake on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:30 p.m., a 14-year-old was driving a 2012 Polaris Ranger 800 side-by-side, owned by Scott Groeneweg of Orange City, southbound on Basswood Lane in East Oaks North (that’s between Camp Foster and The Narrows on the east side of East Lake Okoboji), or about 3.3 miles up into East Lake from the East/West crossover.
TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY
THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
Onawa man tried to elude officers in skid loader, sheriff says
An Onawa man was arrested Saturday afternoon when he tried to elude officers in a skid loader.
Timeline of events for Siouxland quadruple homicide
A man allegedly killed 4 people on Thursday, and based on the timeline of events, he may have been planning the crime for several days before the incident.
Sheffield man injured in motorcycle crash near Boyden
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motorcycle accident that occurred on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's office says that shortly after 6am, 41 year old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, IA, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18 when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
Woman sentenced for distributing meth disguised as masks
A woman who was involved in a conspiracy to distribute drugs that were disguised as masks was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.
LCSO: Man points gun at driver on I-29, later arrested
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man is facing numerous charges after being arrested in Lincoln County Friday evening. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a driver pointing a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. Deputies...
Storm Lake Man Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash
(Primghar, IA) – A Storm Lake man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Primghar in northwestern Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland ran a stop sign Saturday at a rural intersection east of Primghar and struck a car driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Kirkholm was partially ejected and died at the scene.
Storm Lake man killed in car crash near Primghar
A Storm Lake man was killed in a crash near Primghar Saturday afternoon.
One Killed and Another Injured in Crash Near Primghar
Primghar, IA (KICD)– One person was killed and another injured in a weekend crash just outside of Primghar. The Iowa State Patrol and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Taft Avenue and 390th Street, about three miles east of town, just before two o’clock Saturday afternoon.
Onawa, IA man arrested after pursuit in John Deere skid loader
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — An Onawa, Iowa man is in jail after a police pursuit involving construction equipment on Saturday, August 6th. According to a release by the Monona County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol spotted a man driving a John Deere 333G skid steer who has multiple warrants for his arrest.
Cedar County Court Documents Add More Details To Laurel Homicides
UPDATE – Sunday, August 7, 2022 3:20pm. LAUREL, NE – According to an affidavit filed in Cedar County Court in Hartington, Nebraska, State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath’s Mini Mart in Laurel and secured video footage from the night before two deadly incidents in Laurel. The footage reportedly shows Jason Jones filling two gas cans Wednesday night, approximately seven hours before two fires at different homes on Elm Street in Laurel. Investigators also found receipts for the purchase of gas cans at Cubby’s in Laurel and Fleet Farm in Sioux City.
