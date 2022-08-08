ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Smithonian

Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park

Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
MONTANA STATE
eenews.net

Nev. landowner vows to raze wildlife refuge dam

In the spring of 2018, while at his church camp in the Nevada desert, Ministerio Roca Solida founder Victor Fuentes politely brushed off offers of heavy construction equipment to — quite literally — push back against the federal government. But four years later, he’s changed his mind.
NEVADA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Fights off Wolf Pack Gunning for Elk Kill

In Yellowstone National Park, a grizzly bear proved that even a pack of hungry wolves can’t steer it away from its kill. At first glance, it would appear that the bear had no shot against the dozen wolves quickly closing in. While certainly powerful, it seems that the grizzly bear can’t possibly ward off all of its opponents and also protect its kill. But that’s exactly what happened in the snowy landscape of the national park.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land

For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
POLITICS
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone repairing Northeast Entrance

Major construction repairs have now begun on flood damaged sections of the Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance Road near Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana. While the road was previously open to bicyclists and pedestrian traffic to Barronette Meadow, it will be closed near the Warm Creek Trailhead and picnic area.
POLITICS
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park ‘Touron’ Teeters Over Brink of 109-ft Upper Falls: VIDEO

Unfortunately, Yellowstone National Park regulations and danger signs aren’t enough to deter daily “tourons” from tempting death. If you’ve been to the Brink of Upper Falls in Yellowstone (YELL), then you know there’s a designated viewing platform and walkway. Separating visitors from millions of gallons of raging water is a large, thick timber railing system fastened into the natural rock formations.
TRAVEL
CBS Sacramento

Lawmakers, agency look for ways to safely round up 82,000 wild horses

The federal government is corralling some of the 82,000 wild horses living on public lands in ten western states. This year the bureau, known as BLM, is tasked with slimming the herds of wild horses and burros to 20,000. To help heard the animals, the bureau uses special tools like helicopters.Jeff Fontana has been working with the Federal Bureau of Land Management for more than 30 years—helping care for America's wild horses. "Helicopters are a safe and efficient way to move a large number of animals across a landscape," Fontana told CBS News' Joy Benedict at the Twin Peaks Range in...
ANIMALS
S. F. Mori

It's a Good Time to Visit Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park(Image is author's) Yellowstone National Park has been a popular tourist destination in the United States for generations. The beauty of nature in the area is outstanding. People travel from all around the world to see the park and the Old Faithful Geyser, which goes off at regular intervals throughout the day.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

The flight of the Nez Perce through Yellowstone National Park

Throughout its history, Yellowstone has been frequented by numerous indigenous tribes. All of these groups have a unique and cherished tale bonding them with the land upon which Yellowstone sits, but perhaps one of the most harrowing and tragic recent stories is that of the Nez Perce (Nimiipu). In the summer of 1877, the gold rush […] The post The flight of the Nez Perce through Yellowstone National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LIFESTYLE
Jackson Hole Radio

Two grizzlies relocated near Yellowstone

Two grizzly bears have been captured and moved to new locations after feeding on livestock in Wyoming. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department consulted with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, and the decision was made to relocate a sub-adult male grizzly bear on July 31 and an adult male grizzly bear on Aug. 1.
WYOMING STATE

