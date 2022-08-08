ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu ($SHIB), $AVAX and $XRP Can Now be Used to Pay at Over 60 Million Merchants Worldwide

Shiba Inu ($SHIB), which is potentially the world’s most popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, and $XRP, an extremely popular cryptocurrency improving cross-border payments, can now be used as payment methods at over 60 million merchants worldwide. According to a recent announcement published by leading cryptocurrency trading platform Binance, both cryptocurrencies are,...
CoinTelegraph

Circle plans to only support Ethereum PoS chain after Merge is complete

On Tuesday, Circle, the issuer of the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, pledged its full support for the transition of Ethereum to a proof-of-stake, or PoS, blockchain after the much-anticipated Merge upgrade. The firm views the Merge as an important milestone in the scaling of the Ethereum ecosystem, writing:. “USDC has...
bitcoinist.com

Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens

Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
CoinTelegraph

What the fork? Ethereum's potential forked ETHW token is trading under $100

An Ethereum fork token that does not yet exist, dubbed ETHW, is trading under $100 across several crypto exchanges after debuting at $30. ETHW is the native asset to the ETHPoW chain. ETHPoW, for now, is a possible new chain backed by proof-of-work (PoW) miners as the original chain switches to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus in September's "Merge" event.
CoinTelegraph

Tether also confirms its throwing weight behind the post-Merge Ethereum

Hot on the heels of an official announcement from USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle Pay, stablecoin giant Tether has now also officially confirmed its support behind Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade and switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism-based blockchain. The announcement came on the same day as its stablecoin...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin likely to transition to a risk-off asset in H2 2022, says Bloomberg analyst

Bitcoin is likely to transition from a risk-on to a risk-off asset in the second half of 2022, as the macroeconomic environment is rapidly shifting towards a recession, said Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg, in a recent interview with Cointelegraph. McGlone predicted:. “ I see it transitioning to...
dailyhodl.com

Mark Cuban Reveals Low-Cap Altcoin Portfolio, Including ApeCoin (APE) and Five Additional Crypto Assets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is laying out his latest altcoin picks as the crypto markets push through and continue to show signs of life. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, the Shark Tank investor tells hosts Aaron and Austin Arnold about half a dozen low-cap crypto assets in his portfolio, including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) offshoot ApeCoin (APE).
CoinTelegraph

Selling Bitcoin doesn’t mean you’re not bullish: Cypherpunk CEO

Despite a massive wave of liquidations on the cryptocurrency market, some companies that sold their crypto over the past few months are not bearish on Bitcoin (BTC) at all. Canada-based investment firm Cypherpunk Holdings was one of the companies that opted to sell crypto amid the crypto winter of 2022, liquidating 100% of its Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) by June. One of the first public companies in the world to ever invest in Bitcoin, Cypherpunk said at the time that it maintained its long-term “bullish outlook on crypto” despite selling all its digital coins.
NEWSBTC

Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain

The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
CoinDesk

Former Terra-Affiliated Project Kujira to Issue Stablecoin

Kujira, the crypto project that was building on the Terra Classic blockchain and moved to layer 1 protocol Cosmos after Terra’s implosion, is about to issue a stablecoin called USK, the firm announced Monday in a blog post. “Inspiration” to craft USK came from decentralized lending protocol MakerDAO and...
