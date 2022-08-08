Read full article on original website
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB), $AVAX and $XRP Can Now be Used to Pay at Over 60 Million Merchants Worldwide
Shiba Inu ($SHIB), which is potentially the world’s most popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, and $XRP, an extremely popular cryptocurrency improving cross-border payments, can now be used as payment methods at over 60 million merchants worldwide. According to a recent announcement published by leading cryptocurrency trading platform Binance, both cryptocurrencies are,...
dailyhodl.com
USDC-Maker Circle Moves To Ban Tornado Cash Addresses After US Treasury Blacklists the Crypto Mixer
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has blacklisted wallet addresses associated with popular crypto-mixing service Tornado Cash. On August 8th, the US government said it was banning Americans from using Tornado Cash, citing national security threats. Following the sanction, a slew of wallet addresses linked to Tornado Cash were placed on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Circle plans to only support Ethereum PoS chain after Merge is complete
On Tuesday, Circle, the issuer of the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, pledged its full support for the transition of Ethereum to a proof-of-stake, or PoS, blockchain after the much-anticipated Merge upgrade. The firm views the Merge as an important milestone in the scaling of the Ethereum ecosystem, writing:. “USDC has...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
bitcoinist.com
Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens
Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS・
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Is your SOL safe? What we know about the Solana hack | Find out now on The Market Report
On this week’s episode of “The Market Report,” Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the latest updates concerning the recent Solana (SOL) hack. To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets this week:. Bitcoin realized price bands form key resistance as bulls lose...
CoinTelegraph
What the fork? Ethereum's potential forked ETHW token is trading under $100
An Ethereum fork token that does not yet exist, dubbed ETHW, is trading under $100 across several crypto exchanges after debuting at $30. ETHW is the native asset to the ETHPoW chain. ETHPoW, for now, is a possible new chain backed by proof-of-work (PoW) miners as the original chain switches to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus in September's "Merge" event.
CoinTelegraph
Tether also confirms its throwing weight behind the post-Merge Ethereum
Hot on the heels of an official announcement from USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle Pay, stablecoin giant Tether has now also officially confirmed its support behind Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade and switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism-based blockchain. The announcement came on the same day as its stablecoin...
Wallet Connected To Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Cashed Out CEL During Token’s Recent Surge
Blockchain data from crypto intelligence firm Nansen and Arkham Intelligence identified a couple of transactions completed on a wallet identified as Mashinsky’s. The wallet sold 17,475 CEL and swapped them for 28,242 Ether, according to Etherscan. Mashinsky is reportedly one of the largest Celsius Token holders after the Celsius...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin likely to transition to a risk-off asset in H2 2022, says Bloomberg analyst
Bitcoin is likely to transition from a risk-on to a risk-off asset in the second half of 2022, as the macroeconomic environment is rapidly shifting towards a recession, said Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg, in a recent interview with Cointelegraph. McGlone predicted:. “ I see it transitioning to...
dailyhodl.com
Mark Cuban Reveals Low-Cap Altcoin Portfolio, Including ApeCoin (APE) and Five Additional Crypto Assets
Billionaire Mark Cuban is laying out his latest altcoin picks as the crypto markets push through and continue to show signs of life. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, the Shark Tank investor tells hosts Aaron and Austin Arnold about half a dozen low-cap crypto assets in his portfolio, including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) offshoot ApeCoin (APE).
CoinTelegraph
Selling Bitcoin doesn’t mean you’re not bullish: Cypherpunk CEO
Despite a massive wave of liquidations on the cryptocurrency market, some companies that sold their crypto over the past few months are not bearish on Bitcoin (BTC) at all. Canada-based investment firm Cypherpunk Holdings was one of the companies that opted to sell crypto amid the crypto winter of 2022, liquidating 100% of its Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) by June. One of the first public companies in the world to ever invest in Bitcoin, Cypherpunk said at the time that it maintained its long-term “bullish outlook on crypto” despite selling all its digital coins.
NEWSBTC
Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain
The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
CoinDesk
Former Terra-Affiliated Project Kujira to Issue Stablecoin
Kujira, the crypto project that was building on the Terra Classic blockchain and moved to layer 1 protocol Cosmos after Terra’s implosion, is about to issue a stablecoin called USK, the firm announced Monday in a blog post. “Inspiration” to craft USK came from decentralized lending protocol MakerDAO and...
coingeek.com
Robinhood lays off quarter of its workforce amid 75% dip in digital currency revenue
Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has announced its second round of layoffs this year, slashing close to a quarter of its headcount. The stock and digital asset trading platform is laying off almost 800 employees at a time when its digital currency revenue has dipped by 75%. In a blog...
