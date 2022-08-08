Read full article on original website
Time to panic for Auburn football recruiting according to The Athletic
Auburn's class currently sits at the bottom of the SEC.
Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design
Alabama State University has a new, state-of-the-art field turf with some design tweaks to match. The post Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Auburn football: Bo Nix offers awkward explanation on why he chose Oregon
Former Auburn football QB Bo Nix chose the Oregon Ducks in the transfer portal, and during Wednesday’s Media Day, he offered an explanation for why he chose the perennial Pac-12 contender. And frankly, it was an awkward one. Nix’s answer focused on the Oregon football brand, which has won...
bassmaster.com
The legacy of Ray Scott
It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. For bass anglers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was busy like beavers building dams across the South, creating huge, man-made reservoirs where black bass would soon thrive. For others, it was a time of constant struggle. “Segregation...
auburn.edu
Norfolk Southern rolls into Auburn’s Harbert College of Business to recruit for storied industry
America’s railroads go far beyond the thrills and deep passion of train buffs. Even in a day when expansive space travel dominates the headlines, trains journeying along historic routes still fulfill their daily mission carrying much of the nation’s cargo from point of origin to point of distribution.
Man shot on Winston Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting. Police tell WRBL a man was shot in the 900 block of Winston Road before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the man was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are non-life threatening. […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Senior Escort, First day of school at SEHS goes Smoothly, even with new Cell Phone rule
Editor’s note: If you have not seen the EAN video of the Senior Escort, it can be viewed here – https://www.facebook.com/editorsarah/videos/448578707162940. Connor Russo is a senior at Stanhope Elmore High School this year. However, as he is in basic training at Fort Leonard Wood at the moment, he could not attend the traditional Senior Escort to school Monday.
Department of Defense providing no-cost vision, dental, medical care at Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In partnership with Valley Healthcare System, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Department of Defense is offering no-cost vision, dental and basic medical services at the Columbus Civic Center Monday through Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There are no […]
Opelika-Auburn News
The fire that damaged her shop, Gallery on Railroad, has made Debbie Purvis love Opelika even more
The July 21 fire that broke out in downtown Opelika was devastating to three businesses. Maffia’s, where the fire originated, is completely gone. The two businesses that stood on each side of Maffia’s — The Gallery on Railroad and Southern Crossing—both sustained heavy smoke and water damage as well but are still standing.
WTVM
Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department was searching for the parents or caregivers of an unknown toddler. She was found from the 1900 block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. today. She is currently safe in police custody. Her parents have been located and she’s now back in their custody.
WSFA
Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
Man found shot to death in east Alabama home
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the department received a 911 call around 1 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in […]
WSFA
WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
sylacauganews.com
Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
elmoreautauganews.com
New Redland Middle School Welcomes 620 Students to First day of Classes
Top Photo: Redland Middle School Principal Chad Walls was so kind to give us a sneak peak into the sparkling, new school. Elmore County Students in the Redland area welcomed the 2022-2023 school year by entering a new middle school Monday. Chad Walls, Principal of Redland Middle School, said the...
Nearly 300 kids sent back to school with new kicks, one local church gives back
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As students head back to school, one local church is making sure they’re able to walk through the doors with confidence. They’re giving families one less thing to worry about on their school shopping list. Heading into a new school year can be intimidating for students and costly for parents. The […]
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Food can bring healing power’: Twice Baked owner provides jobs for people who’ve been incarcerated
The owner of Twice Baked, Joseph Shorter, decided to open the Opelika restaurant to pursue his passion for cooking and help provide job opportunities for others who’ve been incarcerated. Shorter, 43, said he knows how difficult it is for people with a criminal background to find a job after...
WTVM
Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating shooting that left a teenage girl dead and another person severely injured. According to officials, the incident happened on August 8 in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road - near Wild Bills Pawn and Jewelry Shop. Muscogee County Coroner...
