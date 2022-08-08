ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

bassmaster.com

The legacy of Ray Scott

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. For bass anglers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was busy like beavers building dams across the South, creating huge, man-made reservoirs where black bass would soon thrive. For others, it was a time of constant struggle. “Segregation...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Man shot on Winston Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting. Police tell WRBL a man was shot in the 900 block of Winston Road before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the man was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are non-life threatening. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
elmoreautauganews.com

Senior Escort, First day of school at SEHS goes Smoothly, even with new Cell Phone rule

Editor’s note: If you have not seen the EAN video of the Senior Escort, it can be viewed here – https://www.facebook.com/editorsarah/videos/448578707162940. Connor Russo is a senior at Stanhope Elmore High School this year. However, as he is in basic training at Fort Leonard Wood at the moment, he could not attend the traditional Senior Escort to school Monday.
MILLBROOK, AL
WTVM

Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department was searching for the parents or caregivers of an unknown toddler. She was found from the 1900 block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. today. She is currently safe in police custody. Her parents have been located and she’s now back in their custody.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
EUFAULA, AL
CBS 42

Man found shot to death in east Alabama home

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning in Lee County.  According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the department received a 911 call around 1 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
MONTGOMERY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
MOBILE, AL
Troy Messenger

Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating shooting that left a teenage girl dead and another person severely injured. According to officials, the incident happened on August 8 in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road - near Wild Bills Pawn and Jewelry Shop. Muscogee County Coroner...
COLUMBUS, GA

