Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash survivors work to recover after accident
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
WCIA
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
WQAD
Iowa man drowns Friday while helping rescue child from river
JOHNSON COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A 42-year-old Iowa man drowned Friday night, Aug. 5 in the Iowa River while helping rescue an 8-year-old child from the river. The Johnson County Sheriff's office said Wegayewu Faris of Coralville and a kayaker "were instrumental in saving the life of the 8-year-old child." But Faris disappeared under the water while he was trying to help the child Friday evening near River Junction about 20 miles south of Coralville.
KCJJ
City High staffer dies while saving drowning child near River Junction
A City High employee has lost his life saving a child from drowning in the Iowa River near Lone Tree. According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at the River Junction Access on River Junction Rd SE just after 6pm Friday. Arriving officers learned an eight-year-old child had been rescued from the river. Bystanders performed CPR, and the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61
A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
cbs2iowa.com
Woman shot multiple times outside hookah bar in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A woman is seriously hurt after being shot multiple times outside an Iowa City bar Sunday morning. ICPD says she was shot around 2:24 in the morning outside H-Bar on 220 South Van Buren Street in the alley. Police believe multiple people were in the...
KCRG.com
Officials seeking assistance in Iowa City shooting investigation
Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week, bringing with it a lot of expected visitors to the town of Dyersville. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them. Updated: 6 hours ago. A non-profit is making sure kids are reading by bringing...
Iowa City Is Home to the Area’s First Plant Bar
Just be sure not to use the beverage in your hand to water the plants and you'll be fine!. During the pandemic, a place with the coolest name ever and an equally cool concept opened in central Iowa. Pots & Shots opened in the Des Moines area in 2021 as a unique place for plant-lovers to gather and get their drink on, while also partaking in one of their other favorite pastimes. You can actually stop by, order a glass of wine, and be immersed in greenery, with experts helping you pick out the perfect houseplant.
Pen City Current
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
tncontentexchange.com
Buchanan County first responders save stranded campers along Wapsipinicon River
QUASQUETON — Deputies and firefighters rescued five people Sunday morning who were camping and later stranded on a sandbar along the Wapsipinicon River. The people, as well as three dogs, avoided injury. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:45 a.m. from a man who said his...
We Need A Huge Festival For The Truck Eating Bridge Of Davenport
If you live in Davenport or have at least visited the area you are most likely very aware of the infamous truck-eating bridges. There are a few in the area with the biggest beast located on Harrison Street right when you head toward downtown Davenport, and of course on Brady Street when leaving the downtown area.
KCJJ
ICPD: Man living in apartment for 3 months without power used extension cord to public hallway to power lights and devices
Iowa City Police say a renter was able to stay in his apartment without power for three months because he ran an extension cord into a power outlet in a public hallway. That’s according to arrest records released on Monday. 58-year-old Kevin Theel was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30 Sunday morning. Officers were called to Theel’s Lakeside Drive apartment on December 29th to help with his eviction. Theel was not home, but officers found an extension cord running from the apartment to an outlet in the public hallway. An investigation determined that Theel’s electricity had been cut off on September 29th, and for the previous three months he’d been using the extension cord to power lights and other devices in his bedroom. He’s now charged with 5th Degree Theft.
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
bleedingheartland.com
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
Man, boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after rollover crash on Highway 61
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A man and a boy are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday afternoon. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 5, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker on Highway 61, in between Davenport and Eldridge.
Cedar Rapids Pools Slowly Closing Throughout August
It wasn't that long ago that we were talking about when Eastern Iowa pools would open. That announcement is always "a sure sign of summer". Another sure sign of summer is that it goes too quickly and we're now talking about pool closing dates. Bummer. After Cedar Falls announced earlier...
KCJJ
Fatal drug overdose leads to arrest of IC man suspected of possessing heroin
A fatal drug overdose has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. 19-year-old Makhi Seals of Dover Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 4:30 Sunday morning. According to arrest records, Seals called Johnson County deputies to a residence in the Sunrise Village manufactured housing community just after 11:30 Saturday night for an unresponsive person. The victim died on the scene from a believed drug overdose.
