Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
whdh.com
Heat Advisory Monday And Tuesday
7Weather- A Heat Advisory has been extended and is now in effect for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 90s and the feels like temperature will be around 100º. Monday is another hot and humid day with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s. Boston is near-record heat again. The forecast is 96º and the current record is 96º set back into 1983.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon. The warning is in effect for northeastern Plymouth County and has been extended to 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Marshfield, Scituate, Pembroke, Duxbury, Hanover, Norwell, Abington,...
SouthCoast Watering Holes Drying Up as Severe Drought Worsens
The U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions in Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Greater New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton areas, are severe and are likely to get worse before they get better. Already lawns, leaves, and flowers are parched from the lack of rainfall, and now many lakes, ponds, rivers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Lightning strikes cause several fires in Bristol
BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — Intense lightning strikes led to multiple fires in Bristol, Rhode Island during Tuesday evening's storms. Bristol Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Cheatom said the department received about eight calls within a 5-minute span. Summer storms rolled across Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts, causing damage...
WCVB
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Boston, part of North Shore of Massachusetts
BOSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Boston and parts of the North Shore region of Massachusetts. The warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Sunday and covers north-central Suffolk County, south-central Essex County and east-central Middlesex County. According to...
2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing
LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
Easing into vacation aboard the Boston-to-Cape Cod train
BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s buttoned-up South Station doesn’t typically conjure images of fold-up beach chairs, straw hats and rolling Yeti coolers. But on weekend mornings during the summer, that is what you’ll see. Instead of frenzied passengers running to catch a train to another East Coast city, today’s throng of delighted vacationers awaited the CapeFlyer, a weekend passenger train to Cape Cod. It runs during the 15 weekends of summer — up until Labor Day — from Boston to Hyannis with a handful of stops in between. I recently dragged my two young children on a CapeFlyer adventure. It happened to be the week of history-making heat waves around the world. That Sunday, Boston broke a record.
Rhode Islanders returning from summer hotspot brawl on ferry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot on Monday for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
ecori.org
Blackstone River Commons Paddle to Explore ‘Hidden’ Waterway’s Charm
The Blackstone River, known as the birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution, once powered a multitude of mills along its shores, including Slater Mill in Pawtucket. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) From Aug. 11-14, a group of advocates for the Blackstone River will travel its entirety, from Worcester, Mass., to Narragansett...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland Little League's summer ends with loss at Metro Regionals in Connecticut
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Cumberland Little League faced the Toms River, New Jersey team during the elimination game at the Metro Regionals out in Bristol, Connecticut on Sunday night. The All Stars were a team known for bouncing back all summer long and they were looking to do it...
Turnto10.com
Breeze Airways to operate base at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it will open a base of operations at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in 2023. Airline president Tom Doxey said Breeze would base up to eight airplanes in Warwick. He said the expansion would also bring up to 250 full-time jobs to the airport, including pilots, flight attendants, ground crews, and gate agents.
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
universalhub.com
Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay
You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
Is Parking At Nahant, MA Beach Always Out Of Control, Or Was It Just Super Hot This Weekend?
I was in Lynn visiting family over the weekend and spent some time at the beach. Man, was it HOT! Record temperatures in Boston during the last few days, it was 98 degrees on Sunday. I ran Lynn beach on Sunday morning and could barely do 4 miles it was...
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
Portsmouth Haunted Restaurant Visit Leads to Trip to Forgotten Cemetery
Nothing goes with the paranormal like pizza, but a trip to this haunted Portsmouth, Rhode Island restaurant has me more hungry for the renovation of a long-forgotten burial ground. We previously told you about the history and the hauntings of the Valley Inn, which was also featured last year on...
Comments / 0