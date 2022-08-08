ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Turnto10.com

Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England

(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
WARWICK, RI
whdh.com

Heat Advisory Monday And Tuesday

7Weather- A Heat Advisory has been extended and is now in effect for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 90s and the feels like temperature will be around 100º. Monday is another hot and humid day with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s. Boston is near-record heat again. The forecast is 96º and the current record is 96º set back into 1983.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Lightning strikes cause several fires in Bristol

BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — Intense lightning strikes led to multiple fires in Bristol, Rhode Island during Tuesday evening's storms. Bristol Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Cheatom said the department received about eight calls within a 5-minute span. Summer storms rolled across Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts, causing damage...
BRISTOL, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing

LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
LYNN, MA
The Associated Press

Easing into vacation aboard the Boston-to-Cape Cod train

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s buttoned-up South Station doesn’t typically conjure images of fold-up beach chairs, straw hats and rolling Yeti coolers. But on weekend mornings during the summer, that is what you’ll see. Instead of frenzied passengers running to catch a train to another East Coast city, today’s throng of delighted vacationers awaited the CapeFlyer, a weekend passenger train to Cape Cod. It runs during the 15 weekends of summer — up until Labor Day — from Boston to Hyannis with a handful of stops in between. I recently dragged my two young children on a CapeFlyer adventure. It happened to be the week of history-making heat waves around the world. That Sunday, Boston broke a record.
BOSTON, MA
ecori.org

Blackstone River Commons Paddle to Explore ‘Hidden’ Waterway’s Charm

The Blackstone River, known as the birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution, once powered a multitude of mills along its shores, including Slater Mill in Pawtucket. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) From Aug. 11-14, a group of advocates for the Blackstone River will travel its entirety, from Worcester, Mass., to Narragansett...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Breeze Airways to operate base at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it will open a base of operations at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in 2023. Airline president Tom Doxey said Breeze would base up to eight airplanes in Warwick. He said the expansion would also bring up to 250 full-time jobs to the airport, including pilots, flight attendants, ground crews, and gate agents.
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
universalhub.com

Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay

You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
BOSTON, MA

