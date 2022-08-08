REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- In a new 30-minute Splatoon 3 Direct video presentation available on Nintendo’s YouTube channel and Nintendo.com, fans and viewers are taken on a deep dive through the newest entry in the adrenaline-fueled Splatoon series. The ink-splatting, multiplayer action game Splatoon 3 launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 9, but pre-orders for the game are available now! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005252/en/ In a new 30-minute Splatoon 3 Direct video presentation available on Nintendo’s YouTube channel and Nintendo.com, fans and viewers are taken on a deep dive through the newest entry in the adrenaline-fueled Splatoon series. The ink-splatting, multiplayer action game Splatoon 3 launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 9, but pre-orders for the game are available now! (Graphic: Business Wire)

