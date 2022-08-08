Read full article on original website
Related
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
PC screenshots of Spider-Man Remastered have leaked
If you can't wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will look on PC, a handful of screenshots from the review build have leaked via Twitter and Reddit. Here's a look at the display settings and key-mapping menus (opens in new tab), and here's some screenshots taken on an ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) (though not at high settings). Actually, here's a couple more (opens in new tab).
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 end?
Overwatch is six years old, and Blizzard has been celebrating the occasion with a series of events. The last part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is about to start, featuring festive skins and event specials. The first and second volumes of the event came bundled with Remixed skins, which are the...
RELATED PEOPLE
dotesports.com
Do Jade Statues stack in Teamfight Tactics? Explained
Teamfight Tactic‘s 7th set—Dragonlands—was released on July 26 for fans around the world. Since then, players have been slowly figuring out every new mechanic brought with the expansion, but one of the new traits, “Jade,” seems to have many users confused. In TFT Dragonlands, a...
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
dotesports.com
Vantage point: ImperialHal, NiceWigg, and more sound off on Apex’s newest legend
Vantage is now live in Apex Legends, with a big gun strapped to her back and a fuzzy bat at her side. The recon character is made for sniping and scouting, able to easily see enemies and identify vital information about them and their squad from far away. As is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Bridget joins Guilty Gear Strive to start Season Pass 2 DLC, game surpasses one million units sold
Right before Top 8 action kicked off for Guilty Gear Strive at Evo 2022, Arc System Works officially announced details of Season Pass 2, confirming Bridget will return in all of their mixup-latent glory as the first DLC fighter on Aug. 8. This will kick off the second season of...
Android Central
The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 remake comparison: Differences, gameplay, and more
Naughty Dog's crown jewel, The Last of Us, is getting the remake treatment. Fittingly titled The Last of Us Part 1, this game is enhancing different aspects of the original game, which has naturally led to some questions about what is changing and what isn't. If you're trying to discern...
dotesports.com
Fatal Fury makes its return after 23 years
SNK has released a lot of fun fighting games over the years, be it platformers, run-and-gun shooters, or arcade fighters. One of the classic SNK series that lost traction over the years but whose popularity never dwindled was the Fatal Fury series. And from what we have just learned, the beloved series is making a comeback soon.
dotesports.com
How to claim Banges Exploration rewards once in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is a game that rewards players for exploring every inch of its world. There are plenty of secrets and collectibles to find, as well as free gacha pulls to unlock more characters and weapons depending on how far you go and how much you do. Exploration and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Cloud9 signs rocker to competitive Apex Legends squad
One of North America's best teams signs one of North America's best free agents. One of North America’s best Apex Legends squads has their new third member—and he comes with high pedigree. The team announced the signing of Aidan “rocker” Grodin today, completing their competitive squad ahead of the third year of the Apex Legends Global Series.
NFL・
dotesports.com
VALORANT’s new Reaver 2.0 skin line has leaked—and it’s looking as ominous as ever
Ever since VALORANT‘s beta, the Reaver skin line has been one of the most sought-after cosmetic collections in the game. Fans loved the edgy design of the various weaponry, the different animations, and the unique finisher that pulls their final enemy to the depths of the underworld. After a recent leak, it looks like players will get another taste of evil with the upcoming Reaver 2.0 skin line, featuring a whole new set of weapons to exorcise your inner demons.
Splatoon 3 Makes a Big Splash in New Video Preview Filled to the Gills With Fresh Gameplay and New Details
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- In a new 30-minute Splatoon 3 Direct video presentation available on Nintendo’s YouTube channel and Nintendo.com, fans and viewers are taken on a deep dive through the newest entry in the adrenaline-fueled Splatoon series. The ink-splatting, multiplayer action game Splatoon 3 launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 9, but pre-orders for the game are available now! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005252/en/ In a new 30-minute Splatoon 3 Direct video presentation available on Nintendo’s YouTube channel and Nintendo.com, fans and viewers are taken on a deep dive through the newest entry in the adrenaline-fueled Splatoon series. The ink-splatting, multiplayer action game Splatoon 3 launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 9, but pre-orders for the game are available now! (Graphic: Business Wire)
dotesports.com
Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League
Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
dotesports.com
Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022
Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.
dotesports.com
A secret two-player mode has been found in Super Punch-Out! 28 years later
Video game secrets typically don't stay hidden this long. With the ability to search code and the internet to share discoveries, games don’t often keep secrets for long, but a new discovery reveals a feature that has gone undiscovered for more than 28 years. One social media user who...
Pac-Man to get a live-action film made by video game company Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios
Pac-Man has chewed his way out of the arcade and onto the silver screen. The popular video game character has a live-action film on the way, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bandai Namco Entertainment, the company responsible for creating the character, and Wayfarer Studios are collaborating on the movie. Wayfarer...
dotesports.com
Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.15
Finally, it’s patch day. In the latest League of Legends update, the Riot Games devs are giving a much-need boost to energy-based champions like Akali, Kennen, and Zed, following up with some adjustments to Master Yi and Sivir, and buffing engage supports such as Leona and Thresh. The devs...
Comments / 0