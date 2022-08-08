Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Lanning discusses final practice before pads
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses what went well and what needs to improve following the final day of shell practices. The Ducks will be off Wednesday before full pads Thursday. Click below to watch Lanning's full post-practice interview.
kezi.com
Beavers hold first padded practice
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State held its first padded practice of fall camp. Last season's starting quarterback Chance Nolan took a majority of the reps with the first-string offense. The Beavers were also able to do more contact drills in a padded practice. Watch Jonathan Smith's full post-practice interview below.
WR Caleb Chapman breaks down his decision to transfer to Oregon
Caleb Chapman enters his final season of college eligibility with a new program. The Texas native officially announced his decision to transfer from Texas A&M back in May and has been on campus, in Eugene, for the last two months. Head coach Dan Lanning highlighted Chapman recently after practice, saying,...
kcfmradio.com
Ems Run; Number One Prospect Chooses Oregon
With Just 4 weeks remaining in the season the Eugene Emeralds are in contention to winning the Northwest league as they sit just a game and a half back from the league leading Vancouver Canadians whom they face in a 6 game series beginning tomorrow at home at PK Park. The Ems have series left with Hillsboro, Tri-City and Everett, but with a winning series this week could take the league lead. The closest team to the top two leaders is Spokane which currently sits 6 games back with plenty of time to still make a run. Tickets are available for this weeks series with Vancouver with games beginning at 6:35 nightly.
The Block: Oregon's Justin Flowe drawing rave reviews
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the Ducks' inside linebacker.
Shifting NCAA landscape leaves Beavers in limbo as Oregon State begins 2022 football season
On the first day of Oregon State football practice, the music pulsating from the speakers shook Prothro Field. Coming off their best season since 2013, the energy and optimism of the players seemed to match the music in the air. “They love this game,” coach Jonathan Smith, “and you can...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Starting offensive lineman absent, 2 others limited on fourth day of fall camp
EUGENE — An offensive and defensive lineman were absent from the Oregon Ducks’ fourth practice of fall camp. Starting right tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and defensive tackle Maceal Afaese were not on the field with the rest of the team Monday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Walk-on offensive lineman...
These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022
The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball: Movement in The Coaches Roster
Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball Announces Coaching Changes. Last week the Oregon Ducks formally announced that new assistant coach Armon Gates had signed a contract. You can read about coach Gates’ history here. Assistant coach Kevin McKenna is moving to a staff support position as director of player development....
kezi.com
Stomp Out Suicide kids baseball camp
EUGENE, Ore. -- Former Oregon baseball player and "A World Free of Suicide" founder Carson Lydon is holding his first-ever Stomp Out Suicide Skills Camp at Hamlin Sports Complex in Springfield. Session one is scheduled from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M on Friday, August 12, and is open for boys...
osubeavers.com
Once a Beaver walk-on, David Montagne, ’87, joins effort to complete Reser Stadium
Besides his family, David Montagne says the one factor that has impacted his life the most has been Oregon State. That's what has inspired his transformational gift to the Completing Reser Stadium project. "Reser Stadium is going to be the first glimpse of Oregon State that first-years get when they...
oregoncoasttoday.com
The story of Camp Adair
Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
Emerald Media
Wheeler: How Eugene sanitized itself for Oregon22
---------- The world has come to town. But what it saw was not Eugene. The 2022 World Athletics Championships brought over 200 countries, 50,000 daily visitors and prominent government officials. The city they witnessed was a quaint Oregon town — Tracktown, USA, if you will — of bike lanes and vegan breakfast cafes.
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Squash
EUGENE, Ore. -- Squash is a shepherd mix with big friendly eyes and a great personality looking for a relaxing home. Greenhill Humane Society staff say Squash is 9 years old with a calm personality and gets along with everyone. She is a little overweight, so the humane society recommends she go to a family willing to take her on daily walks and play fetch with her before coming home and relaxing. Volunteers at the humane society say Squash is gentle and affectionate, and loves to cuddle and lay down in the cool grass.
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
yachatsnews.com
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations to accommodate more traffic, lure commercial carriers
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
beachconnection.net
Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections
(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kezi.com
New night club aimed at students sobering up before heading home
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene residents Mark Rogers and Brittny Fergason saw a different vision for their new nightclub in the University District, one without alcohol. "Our thought process is to provide a safe place for the students and student-athletes to come and hang out," Rogers said. Starting at 8 p.m....
kptv.com
3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week
It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
kezi.com
One male body found in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
