ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Lanning discusses final practice before pads

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses what went well and what needs to improve following the final day of shell practices. The Ducks will be off Wednesday before full pads Thursday. Click below to watch Lanning's full post-practice interview.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Beavers hold first padded practice

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State held its first padded practice of fall camp. Last season's starting quarterback Chance Nolan took a majority of the reps with the first-string offense. The Beavers were also able to do more contact drills in a padded practice. Watch Jonathan Smith's full post-practice interview below.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WR Caleb Chapman breaks down his decision to transfer to Oregon

Caleb Chapman enters his final season of college eligibility with a new program. The Texas native officially announced his decision to transfer from Texas A&M back in May and has been on campus, in Eugene, for the last two months. Head coach Dan Lanning highlighted Chapman recently after practice, saying,...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Ems Run; Number One Prospect Chooses Oregon

With Just 4 weeks remaining in the season the Eugene Emeralds are in contention to winning the Northwest league as they sit just a game and a half back from the league leading Vancouver Canadians whom they face in a 6 game series beginning tomorrow at home at PK Park. The Ems have series left with Hillsboro, Tri-City and Everett, but with a winning series this week could take the league lead. The closest team to the top two leaders is Spokane which currently sits 6 games back with plenty of time to still make a run. Tickets are available for this weeks series with Vancouver with games beginning at 6:35 nightly.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
FanBuzz

These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022

The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Ducks
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball: Movement in The Coaches Roster

Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball Announces Coaching Changes. Last week the Oregon Ducks formally announced that new assistant coach Armon Gates had signed a contract. You can read about coach Gates’ history here. Assistant coach Kevin McKenna is moving to a staff support position as director of player development....
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Stomp Out Suicide kids baseball camp

EUGENE, Ore. -- Former Oregon baseball player and "A World Free of Suicide" founder Carson Lydon is holding his first-ever Stomp Out Suicide Skills Camp at Hamlin Sports Complex in Springfield. Session one is scheduled from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M on Friday, August 12, and is open for boys...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

The story of Camp Adair

Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
NEWPORT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Emerald Media

Wheeler: How Eugene sanitized itself for Oregon22

---------- The world has come to town. But what it saw was not Eugene. The 2022 World Athletics Championships brought over 200 countries, 50,000 daily visitors and prominent government officials. The city they witnessed was a quaint Oregon town — Tracktown, USA, if you will — of bike lanes and vegan breakfast cafes.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Squash

EUGENE, Ore. -- Squash is a shepherd mix with big friendly eyes and a great personality looking for a relaxing home. Greenhill Humane Society staff say Squash is 9 years old with a calm personality and gets along with everyone. She is a little overweight, so the humane society recommends she go to a family willing to take her on daily walks and play fetch with her before coming home and relaxing. Volunteers at the humane society say Squash is gentle and affectionate, and loves to cuddle and lay down in the cool grass.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations

The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
beachconnection.net

Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections

(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kezi.com

New night club aimed at students sobering up before heading home

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene residents Mark Rogers and Brittny Fergason saw a different vision for their new nightclub in the University District, one without alcohol. "Our thought process is to provide a safe place for the students and student-athletes to come and hang out," Rogers said. Starting at 8 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week

It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

One male body found in Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy