MLive.com
Bay County Tennis Championship winner has eye on an up-and-coming challenger
BAY CITY, MI – Jack Dwan is a fast-rising talent on the tennis scene. But he’s already got his eye on the next up-and-comer. On a weekend that saw Dwan capture three titles in the 2022 Bay County Tennis Championship – including men’s singles, young men’s doubles and mixed doubles – he couldn’t help take note of another champion.
MLive.com
First Flight title is in the bag for Adam Schumacher at Bay County Championship
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, MI – When most golfers go for an equipment change, it generally means new clubs, new shafts or new balls. Adam Schumacher only needed to switch out his bag. After having his fill of errant shots in the first round of First Flight action in the 98th...
MLive.com
Runner-up no more, Bong Park claims Fourth Flight title at Bay County Championship
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, MI – Bong Park has grown accustomed to second-place finishes. Especially when it’s a competition between he and his wife. But in the contest that counted most – his long-running quest for a Bay County Golf Championship title of any kind – Park finished second to none. With solid rounds of 76 and 80, Park finished at 156 to win the Fourth Flight title.
MLive.com
Wendell Beffrey lights it up with Third Flight title in Bay County Championship
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, MI – Wendell Beffrey earned a victory cigar. Good thing he always has one handy. The longtime local golfer added a feather in the cap of his golfing resume, claiming Third Flight honors at the 98th Bay County Golf Championship. So it was time to smoke ‘em, if you got ‘em.
Mt. Pleasant Looks to Defend Conference Title in Football
MT. PLEASANT — The Mt. Pleasant football team completed its first practice of the 2022 season on Monday, as the Oilers seek their 10th straight winning season this year. Mt. Pleasant went 10-1 last year, winning the conference title and losing to state runner-up DeWitt in the district final. They lost a solid group from that team, but this year’s team is hungry for more.
Saginaw Heritage ready to build off playoff season, despite move to South
SAGINAW, MI – When Traverse City Central and Traverse City West joined the Saginaw Valley League, the dominoes started to fall. And they fell right on the Heritage football team.
Who will win 2022 Greater Thumb West football title?
Reese, Laker High and Bad Axe were forced to share the Greater Thumb West football championship in 2021, giving all three plenty of incentive to win the league outright in 2022. For Bad Axe, it was the second consecutive season of a shared title after a 2020 co-championship with Cass...
Meet the 2023 Miss Bay County: Kayleigh Carter, a Delta College student
ESSEXVILLE, MI — A panel of judges this week here selected the 45th recipient of the Miss Bay County title. Kayleigh Carter, a student enrolled in Delta College’s nursing program, earned the crown during a Sunday, Aug. 7, ceremony at Essexville-Garber High School. The 23-year-old Saginaw native was...
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
‘Under The Radar Michigan’ host to screen Saginaw episode at Temple Theatre
SAGINAW, MI — Audiences here will meet the host of PBS’s “Under The Radar Michigan” later this month when he leads an in-person Q-and-A session as well as a screening of an episode of the intrastate travel series. Organizers said the episode — set to focus...
Back to the Bricks 2022 kicks off with tune-up party in Davison
DAVISON, MI - Back to the Bricks 2022 kicked off with a tune-up party in Davison on Monday, Aug. 8, at the Sugarbush Golf Club. Car enthusiasts came together in advance of the main event week which provides a showcase for classic, custom, and collector vehicles of all kinds. The...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Country Chef restaurant in Clio. A Famous Greek Salad is served with mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, beets and pepperoncini pepper in a greek dressing at The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. 5 / 15.
Sign On New Dort Hwy Extension Changes a Grand Blanc Street Name
You know that old sarcastic saying when someone messes up? The one that goes, "You had one job"? Well, someone had one job when it came to making a Grand Blanc street sign, and they messed up...big time. Residents were thrilled to see the Dort Highway extension from I-75 to...
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
Midland home with landscaped riverfront backyard close to downtown for sale
MIDLAND, MI - A downtown home on the Tittabawasse River with a beautifully landscaped backyard is on the market in Midland. Built in 1915, the home is located at 605 W. Main Street and listed for $360,000. “This craftsman-style home is kind of unique, so that’s special for us. We...
WNEM
Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash
BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run. The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy...
Owosso man shot by Michigan State Police trooper Thursday identified
Ricky Potter, 39, was shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper on Aug. 4. Potter is still in the hospital, but he is alert and stable.
abc12.com
Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
Detroit News
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale
Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
