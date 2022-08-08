ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Bay County Tennis Championship winner has eye on an up-and-coming challenger

BAY CITY, MI – Jack Dwan is a fast-rising talent on the tennis scene. But he’s already got his eye on the next up-and-comer. On a weekend that saw Dwan capture three titles in the 2022 Bay County Tennis Championship – including men’s singles, young men’s doubles and mixed doubles – he couldn’t help take note of another champion.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Runner-up no more, Bong Park claims Fourth Flight title at Bay County Championship

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, MI – Bong Park has grown accustomed to second-place finishes. Especially when it’s a competition between he and his wife. But in the contest that counted most – his long-running quest for a Bay County Golf Championship title of any kind – Park finished second to none. With solid rounds of 76 and 80, Park finished at 156 to win the Fourth Flight title.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Mt. Pleasant Looks to Defend Conference Title in Football

MT. PLEASANT — The Mt. Pleasant football team completed its first practice of the 2022 season on Monday, as the Oilers seek their 10th straight winning season this year. Mt. Pleasant went 10-1 last year, winning the conference title and losing to state runner-up DeWitt in the district final. They lost a solid group from that team, but this year’s team is hungry for more.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when

We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
Michigan's Best Local Eats: The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Country Chef restaurant in Clio. A Famous Greek Salad is served with mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, beets and pepperoncini pepper in a greek dressing at The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. 5 / 15.
CLIO, MI
Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash

BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run. The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy...
FLINT, MI
Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
SAGINAW, MI
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale

Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
OWOSSO, MI

