El Paso County Sheriff's deputy killed in line of duty in Security-Widefield

Police lights flashed with lightning, and sirens wailed as thunder rumbled. While no tears were visibly shed by officers located at Memorial Hospital, the rain falling more than set the mood.

Andrew Peery, a decorated SWAT operator and deputy at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was killed Sunday evening while responding to a shooting in Security-Widefield.

Peery was one of several officers called to respond to the shooting, which occurred in the 500 Block of Ponderosa Drive.

"Two of our deputies, alongside a fountain police officer arrived on scene almost simultaneously," Sheriff Bill Elder said at a press conference. "As soon as they arrived, they were immediately met with gunfire."

The shooting caused a shelter in place near Widefield High School just before 6 p.m.

Despite life saving efforts rendered by deputies that arrived on scene, Deputy Peery was killed in the gunfire. He is survived by his wife and two children.

"Andrew was a highly decorated SWAT operator for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office," Elder continued.

A procession took place just before 9:00 p.m. from Memorial Hospital to Nevada Avenue, then to the sheriff's office on Vermijo. The sheriff's office asked residents to line up on the street and hold up flags for the fallen deputy's family.

A portion of the flag draping the casket of El Paso County Dep. Andrew Peery can be seen through the rear window of the hearse during a procession for the deputy. The procession started at Memorial Hospital and went past the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette) Jerilee Bennett

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said.

Authorities are looking for John Paz in connection to the shooting. Officials say he is considered to be armed and dangerous. Those who may know Paz's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Sheriff's Office dispatch center at 390-5555.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.