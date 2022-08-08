Read full article on original website
Related
Beaches, mountains, ancient towns and low prices? Albania has it all
“It used to be rare that journalists would come here,” says Elton Caushi, head of tour operator Albanian Trip, who I meet in the capital, Tirana. “When they did come, they only wanted to talk about blood feuds and sworn virgins.”. The traditions that once dominated tribal politics...
lonelyplanet.com
Sicily will pay for half your flight and cover some of your hotel costs after lockdown
Sicily aims to attract tourists back to the island once it's safe to do so by paying half the price of their plane tickets and covering some of their accommodation and cultural activities costs. The regional government has said it will pay half the price of travellers' plane tickets, and...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Top hen party destinations with Barcelona topping list for best-value celebration
With wedding season now well underway, many brides will be planning a hen do and looking at the best party hotspots for a wild trip away. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away with close friends and family to soak up the final days of freedom before the big day.
The 3 Best Resorts in Spain and Portugal
The sun seems to be shining even brighter on the Iberian Peninsula lately. It's a region of growing popularity among travelers of all backgrounds thanks to its culinary and cultural offerings, fine wines, and gorgeous landscapes. And, if Travel + Leisure readers' selections of the best resorts in Spain and Portugal are any indication, travelers want to take in as much of what this region has to offer as possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Airplane Hotel in Costa Rica :A Luxury Option for Travellers
When you’re planning a trip, the last thing you want to worry about is where to stay. But with the ever-growing popularity of airplane hotels, that worry is slowly starting to fade away. What is an airplane hotel, and how do they work? Simply put, an airplane hotel is a hotel that’s built inside an airplane. This means that you have all the benefits of a regular hotel except that you’re 600 feet in the air! Not only does this make for an incredible view, but it also provides a luxury option for travelers who want the best of the best. With prices starting at just $119 per night, an airplane hotel is worth considering for your next travel destination!
Horse collapses while pulling tourists in Mallorca in 40C heat
A horse has collapsed while pulling a carriage in 40C heat on the Balearic island of Mallorca.On Sunday (24 July), the working horse fainted from exhaustion amid the Europe-wide heatwave, and lay on a road in Palma while horrified tourists looked on.Video captured at the scene shows the horse’s driver pulling at its reins to bring the animal back to its feet, after it passed out in Plaza Juan Carlos I at about 5pm.Meanwhile, some bystanders brought the horse water and told passengers still sitting in the carriage to “get off”.On Friday (29 July), Palma city council pledged to...
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous
One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
10 reasons to holiday in the Azores – from dolphin spotting to volcano walk
SAIL about a thousand miles west from Portugal and you’ll reach the Azores – a group of unspoilt islands plonked in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Terceira, nicknamed the Lilac Island because of the purple hydrangeas that line its streets in summer, was the third of the group to be discovered, around 1445.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cntraveler.com
The Most Underrated European Cities, According to Seasoned Travelers
When it comes to European travel, popular cities like Paris and Rome tend to rise to the top of people’s itineraries. And while we wouldn’t dare tell travelers to skip some of the world’s most noteworthy cultural and culinary hubs, Europe is filled with surprising destinations that will far exceed your expectations—not only because you may never have considered them in the first place.
The 3 Best Islands in Canada
If you harbor preconceived notions that you need to have a pair of broken-in hiking boots or a penchant for the cold to fall in love with our neighbor to the north, let this be the year you cast that notion aside and head to what Travel + Leisure readers have deemed the best islands in Canada. While the country has tens of thousands of isles, our readers consistently choose three that offer exquisite dining experiences, breathtaking vistas, and a plethora of year-round activities — both on land and on the water.
The 5 Best Hotels in Dublin
When visiting urban centers around the world, Travel + Leisure readers love to be in the thick of the action. For this inaugural list of the best hotels in Dublin, voters favored properties in prime locations — especially neighborhoods south of the River Liffey and walkable to iconic sites such as Trinity College.
lonelyplanet.com
Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize
If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
Time Out Global
12 Tokyo pizzerias are ranked in the 50 Top Pizza Asia Pacific list for 2022
It may be a surprising fact, but some of the world’s best pizzas can be found here in Tokyo. The city is particularly fond of Naples-style pizza with a slew of great pizzerias spinning out authentic Neapolitan pizzas. To prove this point, 12 pizzerias in Tokyo have made it...
Inside the Stunning New Overwater Reef Residence at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
Click here to read the full article. The Maldives already has stiff competition amongst its luxury hotels—and the Park Hyatt just upped the stakes with the debut of its newest residence. Located in the Huvadhoo Atoll—just 34 miles from the equator—the new three-bedroom Overwater Reef Residence at the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a part of the property’s SLOW concept, which emphasizes a sustainable, organic lifestyle that centers around quality time spent with loved ones. Spanning over 9,600 square feet, the massive residence has unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean, complete with the master king bedroom suite on the west wing and...
cntraveler.com
15 Dreamy Airbnbs in Costa Rica, From Open-Air Treehouses to Beachside Villas
Between the tropical jungle canopy teeming with wildlife and miles of untouched beaches, Costa Rica is an ideal spot for a dose of surf and sun—and a place worth spending more than a few days in to fully explore its stunning bounds. From the unbeatable surf breaks and small-town charm of Nosara to the thermal baths, botanical gardens, and trout farms of Chirripó, there are many landscapes to keep you intrigued, and to consider making your temporary home when searching for a Costa Rica Airbnb.
The 6 Best Resorts in Curaçao, From City Escapes to Luxury Beachfront Properties
You could hop on a direct flight to big-name and well-known Caribbean vacation destinations like the Bahamas or the Dominican Republic, but those looking to check into an undiscovered gem should look no further than Curaçao. And as it turns out, the island’s burgeoning luxury resort scene is just one of its well-kept secrets.
ceoworld.biz
Top Resorts In Canada
Canada is one such country that has some of nature’s best-kept secrets within its geographical boundaries. From secluded lakes, glaciers, and forests to mountains, the nation offers unparalleled adventure to tourists worldwide. So, if you are planning to visit the province sometime soon, here is the list of top-notch resorts to check out. These accommodations are a perfect amalgamation of luxury and comfort and also provide travelers with a bunch of indoor and outdoor activities, making them stand out.
Eater
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022: The Full List of Winners
The World’s 50 Best List, years after having revamped its voting body and rules following criticisms of sexism and favoritism toward Euro-leaning, male-run tasting menu spots — and Copenhagen’s Noma winning all the time — has again elevated an elite Copenhagen tasting menu restaurant to the number one slot.
Barceló Bávaro Palace All-Inclusive Resort in Punta Cana
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort. Set at the heart of stunning Punta Cana, on the popular Playa Bavaro, Barcelo is a sprawling five star all inclusive resort ideal for the family traveller. Boasting a plethora of room categories, two waterparks, a variety of refreshing swimming pools, and prime beachfront location you’ll find all you need and more for a trip to remember.
Comments / 0