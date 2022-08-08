ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

lonelyplanet.com

8 questions travelers should ask before visiting Thailand in 2022

Like a Bangkok 7-Eleven, Thailand is open and ready for your visit. In July, the country officially did away with nearly all travel restrictions and virus containment measures. Already this year 2 million people have visited Thailand, with the government expecting a total of 9.3 million by the end of the year. This is more than originally predicted, but it’s still a fraction of a pre-pandemic Thailand, such as in 2019 when nearly 40 million tourists visited the country. This lack of tourism has had a massive impact on the country’s economy, an estimated 12% of which stems from tourism.
WORLD
cntraveler.com

The Most Underrated European Cities, According to Seasoned Travelers

When it comes to European travel, popular cities like Paris and Rome tend to rise to the top of people’s itineraries. And while we wouldn’t dare tell travelers to skip some of the world’s most noteworthy cultural and culinary hubs, Europe is filled with surprising destinations that will far exceed your expectations—not only because you may never have considered them in the first place.
RETAIL
Travel + Leisure

The 3 Best Resorts in Spain and Portugal

The sun seems to be shining even brighter on the Iberian Peninsula lately. It's a region of growing popularity among travelers of all backgrounds thanks to its culinary and cultural offerings, fine wines, and gorgeous landscapes. And, if Travel + Leisure readers' selections of the best resorts in Spain and Portugal are any indication, travelers want to take in as much of what this region has to offer as possible.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Hotels#Luxury Hotel#Real People#Bed And Breakfast#Alentejo#Hotel O Gadanha#Alentejana
Travel + Leisure

The 5 Best Hotels in Dublin

When visiting urban centers around the world, Travel + Leisure readers love to be in the thick of the action. For this inaugural list of the best hotels in Dublin, voters favored properties in prime locations — especially neighborhoods south of the River Liffey and walkable to iconic sites such as Trinity College.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous

One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
TRAVEL
Lifestyle
Tourism
Travel
AOL Corp

Cheaper flights are finally here for travelers

Air fares are sinking more than usual from their summer peaks in time for fall getaways. But time is of the essence when it comes to snagging a deal. The average domestic airfare per ticket will drop to $286 round-trip this month, down 25% from May when the average round-trip ticket topped $400, according to Travel booking app, Hopper’s pricing forecast released this week. The average fare should remain below $300 through September, before notching upwards ahead of the holidays.
GAS PRICE
cntraveler.com

These Intimate Capri Hotels Are an Escape From the Island's Crowds

All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No one can dispute Capri's great charms: wildflower-carpeted cliffs that look out over secluded coves, swims in the pristine aquamarine sea, and evening strolls along cobblestoned streets and through small piazzas that remain unchanged since Jackie O took her daily passeggiata here. The downside: day-trippers from Naples and large cruise ships that can make the place feel like an Italian Disney World. The trick is to book a hotel where you can comfortably stay put only to emerge in the afternoon, when the crowds have thinned.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Kissing is now off-limits at the Blarney Stone

Visitors to the Blarney Castle will no longer be able to kiss the world-famous stone © Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock. The tradition of kissing the Blarney Stone has weathered many an epidemic, but its nearly 600-year run has come to an end – albeit temporarily – as Ireland attempts to contain the spread of coronavirus.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Checking In: Sofitel Kia Ora Mo’orea, kick back and relax in the luxe overwater bungalows

How do you formulate words adequate enough to describe the most beautiful place you’ve ever seen?. It’s a challenge not unique to me, and is one that frequent travelers know well. It's a feeling I haven’t had for the past few years, after spending countless hours stuck at home. However, I was recently invited to check in to the stunning Sofitel Kia Ora resort in Mo’orea, Tahiti, and it quite literally took my breath away.
TRAVEL
ceoworld.biz

Top Resorts In Canada

Canada is one such country that has some of nature’s best-kept secrets within its geographical boundaries. From secluded lakes, glaciers, and forests to mountains, the nation offers unparalleled adventure to tourists worldwide. So, if you are planning to visit the province sometime soon, here is the list of top-notch resorts to check out. These accommodations are a perfect amalgamation of luxury and comfort and also provide travelers with a bunch of indoor and outdoor activities, making them stand out.
WORLD

