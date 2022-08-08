Read full article on original website
I stayed in a tiny, 107-square-foot hotel room that was inspired by an airline cabin. At $225 a night, it's not worth the price tag.
Yotelair Changi Airport's Premium Queen Cabin is one of the tiniest hotel rooms in Singapore. It reminded me of a college dorm room.
8 questions travelers should ask before visiting Thailand in 2022
Like a Bangkok 7-Eleven, Thailand is open and ready for your visit. In July, the country officially did away with nearly all travel restrictions and virus containment measures. Already this year 2 million people have visited Thailand, with the government expecting a total of 9.3 million by the end of the year. This is more than originally predicted, but it’s still a fraction of a pre-pandemic Thailand, such as in 2019 when nearly 40 million tourists visited the country. This lack of tourism has had a massive impact on the country’s economy, an estimated 12% of which stems from tourism.
The Most Underrated European Cities, According to Seasoned Travelers
When it comes to European travel, popular cities like Paris and Rome tend to rise to the top of people’s itineraries. And while we wouldn’t dare tell travelers to skip some of the world’s most noteworthy cultural and culinary hubs, Europe is filled with surprising destinations that will far exceed your expectations—not only because you may never have considered them in the first place.
The 3 Best Resorts in Spain and Portugal
The sun seems to be shining even brighter on the Iberian Peninsula lately. It's a region of growing popularity among travelers of all backgrounds thanks to its culinary and cultural offerings, fine wines, and gorgeous landscapes. And, if Travel + Leisure readers' selections of the best resorts in Spain and Portugal are any indication, travelers want to take in as much of what this region has to offer as possible.
The 5 Best Hotels in Dublin
When visiting urban centers around the world, Travel + Leisure readers love to be in the thick of the action. For this inaugural list of the best hotels in Dublin, voters favored properties in prime locations — especially neighborhoods south of the River Liffey and walkable to iconic sites such as Trinity College.
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous
One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
I've lived in Singapore for 20 years, and there are 7 things tourists should never do when visiting the city-state
There are things tourists should never do in the city-state, like snacking in trains and sitting at a table with a pack of tissues on it.
Beaches, mountains, ancient towns and low prices? Albania has it all
“It used to be rare that journalists would come here,” says Elton Caushi, head of tour operator Albanian Trip, who I meet in the capital, Tirana. “When they did come, they only wanted to talk about blood feuds and sworn virgins.”. The traditions that once dominated tribal politics...
Woman Books Airbnb Only to Find It's an Abandoned Villa: 'Smashed Windows'
With overgrown gardens, smashed windows and nobody there to greet them, the vacation home was completely empty.
Airfare Could Drop 25% in August — Time To Make Travel Plans?
Airfares may be set to drop to 2019 levels, according to the third-quarter travel index from Hopper. The online booking platform reported that the average domestic airfare is set to drop to $286...
Cheaper flights are finally here for travelers
Air fares are sinking more than usual from their summer peaks in time for fall getaways. But time is of the essence when it comes to snagging a deal. The average domestic airfare per ticket will drop to $286 round-trip this month, down 25% from May when the average round-trip ticket topped $400, according to Travel booking app, Hopper’s pricing forecast released this week. The average fare should remain below $300 through September, before notching upwards ahead of the holidays.
Take a look at the new resorts that are extremely close to nature in Phu Quoc, even guests are fascinated
If you can come to Phu Quoc pearl island to immerse yourself in the peaceful nature and enjoy the romantic afternoon sun by the beach, it is a great experience that no one wants to miss. Phu Quoc has always been famous for the friendliness of nature and people. In...
How to have a wallet-happy and pet-friendly summer getaway
There’s nothing like hitting the open road with your furry co-pilot(s). Summer road trips to the beach, mountains, urban retreats, and quaint little towns bring pets and their people who are heading out for much-needed getaways. Whether you’re traveling in-state, to a nearby state, or cross-country, there are a...
These Intimate Capri Hotels Are an Escape From the Island's Crowds
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No one can dispute Capri's great charms: wildflower-carpeted cliffs that look out over secluded coves, swims in the pristine aquamarine sea, and evening strolls along cobblestoned streets and through small piazzas that remain unchanged since Jackie O took her daily passeggiata here. The downside: day-trippers from Naples and large cruise ships that can make the place feel like an Italian Disney World. The trick is to book a hotel where you can comfortably stay put only to emerge in the afternoon, when the crowds have thinned.
The 6 Best Resorts in Curaçao, From City Escapes to Luxury Beachfront Properties
You could hop on a direct flight to big-name and well-known Caribbean vacation destinations like the Bahamas or the Dominican Republic, but those looking to check into an undiscovered gem should look no further than Curaçao. And as it turns out, the island’s burgeoning luxury resort scene is just one of its well-kept secrets.
Save Up to 25 Percent Through December 2022 in Mexico or the Caribbean With World of Hyatt
You can save up to 25 percent on standard room rates for stays through Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 27 participating hotel and resort properties in Mexico or the Caribbean region which are part of the portfolio of brands of Hyatt Corporation…. Save Up to 25 Percent Through December 2022...
Kissing is now off-limits at the Blarney Stone
Visitors to the Blarney Castle will no longer be able to kiss the world-famous stone © Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock. The tradition of kissing the Blarney Stone has weathered many an epidemic, but its nearly 600-year run has come to an end – albeit temporarily – as Ireland attempts to contain the spread of coronavirus.
A TikToker booked an Airbnb in Bali for a romantic getaway. When she arrived, she found an overgrown ghost town.
Bree Robertson expected a luxurious property with an infinity pool. Instead, she found a vacant property with algae-filled water.
Checking In: Sofitel Kia Ora Mo’orea, kick back and relax in the luxe overwater bungalows
How do you formulate words adequate enough to describe the most beautiful place you’ve ever seen?. It’s a challenge not unique to me, and is one that frequent travelers know well. It's a feeling I haven’t had for the past few years, after spending countless hours stuck at home. However, I was recently invited to check in to the stunning Sofitel Kia Ora resort in Mo’orea, Tahiti, and it quite literally took my breath away.
Top Resorts In Canada
Canada is one such country that has some of nature’s best-kept secrets within its geographical boundaries. From secluded lakes, glaciers, and forests to mountains, the nation offers unparalleled adventure to tourists worldwide. So, if you are planning to visit the province sometime soon, here is the list of top-notch resorts to check out. These accommodations are a perfect amalgamation of luxury and comfort and also provide travelers with a bunch of indoor and outdoor activities, making them stand out.
