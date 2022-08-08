NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 6-14, White Balls: 7-23
(Red Balls: six, fourteen; White Balls: seven, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
07-12-31-37-44, Lucky Ball: 1
(seven, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 11, Day: 20, Year: 3
(Month: eleven; Day: twenty; Year: three)
Pick 3
3-0-3
(three, zero, three)
Pick 5
04-14-21-29-34
(four, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000
Comments / 0