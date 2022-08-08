Dominican Republic-based low cost carrier Arajet has finally started accepting bookings to a number of destinations out of Santo Domingo (SDQ). To celebrate its booking launch, the airline is offering significant discounts on all its routes during the introductory period with some base fares as low as US $1 each way if you book the airline’s cheapest “Smart” fare (taxes and other fees still apply separately). Round trip tickets with the bottom tier class between Santo Domingo and Cancun or Aruba for instance run for just $150, but at the expense of flying with just a personal item only. Let’s get into the route network first and then break down the fare options.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO