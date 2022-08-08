ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Horse collapses while pulling tourists in Mallorca in 40C heat

A horse has collapsed while pulling a carriage in 40C heat on the Balearic island of Mallorca.On Sunday (24 July), the working horse fainted from exhaustion amid the Europe-wide heatwave, and lay on a road in Palma while horrified tourists looked on.Video captured at the scene shows the horse’s driver pulling at its reins to bring the animal back to its feet, after it passed out in Plaza Juan Carlos I at about 5pm.Meanwhile, some bystanders brought the horse water and told passengers still sitting in the carriage to “get off”.On Friday (29 July), Palma city council pledged to...
ANIMALS
lonelyplanet.com

How to travel France by canal (without going overboard)

Tourists glide by boat through the canal and admire the architecture of the half-timbered houses © Franz Aberham / Getty Images. Transport and tranquility are usually mutually exclusive, but not if you book a houseboat and cruise along France's canals and navigable rivers. You can stop at your whim to pick up fresh produce from a local market, dine at a village restaurant or glide by a local château by bicycle.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Hotels#Sl Benfica#Air Conditioning#Solar Das Avencas#Hotel Mansao#Rural Hotel#The Tourist Triangle Of#The Serra De Frei Lvaro
cntraveler.com

The Most Underrated European Cities, According to Seasoned Travelers

When it comes to European travel, popular cities like Paris and Rome tend to rise to the top of people’s itineraries. And while we wouldn’t dare tell travelers to skip some of the world’s most noteworthy cultural and culinary hubs, Europe is filled with surprising destinations that will far exceed your expectations—not only because you may never have considered them in the first place.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Portugal
tatler.com

Masseria Gemmabella: How a mother-daughter duo transformed a tumble-down Italian farmhouse into the hottest place for groups to stay in Puglia

While the comforts of a hotel are undeniable (see: room service, restaurant bookings and kids clubs) there is something particularly special about renting a villa: especially when it comes to a family holiday, or a party booking that requires multiple rooms. And it feels particularly right when in Italy, where La Familia is at the heart of the culture. Finding somewhere that ticks everyone in your group’s boxes though is always going to be a difficulty, with considerations like accommodation, children-friendly spaces and access to private chefs or other activities competing for your attention.
WORLD
travelnoire.com

Traveler Story: Travel And Culture With Doctor And World Traveler Road2Culturedom

My name is Jessica and I’m a British born Ghanaian from South London. I’m a doctor by day (and sometimes evenings!) and in my free time I enjoy Pilates workouts, socialising on rooftop terraces and travelling, of course. I’ve been running my travel blog, Road2culturedom, for the past 4 years, which started as a way to document my Central America travels, and since 2021, it has evolved to include London and UK experiences alongside my international travel.
WORLD
gatechecked

Arajet Opens Bookings With First Flights From September 15

Dominican Republic-based low cost carrier Arajet has finally started accepting bookings to a number of destinations out of Santo Domingo (SDQ). To celebrate its booking launch, the airline is offering significant discounts on all its routes during the introductory period with some base fares as low as US $1 each way if you book the airline’s cheapest “Smart” fare (taxes and other fees still apply separately). Round trip tickets with the bottom tier class between Santo Domingo and Cancun or Aruba for instance run for just $150, but at the expense of flying with just a personal item only. Let’s get into the route network first and then break down the fare options.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cntraveler.com

15 Dreamy Airbnbs in Costa Rica, From Open-Air Treehouses to Beachside Villas

Between the tropical jungle canopy teeming with wildlife and miles of untouched beaches, Costa Rica is an ideal spot for a dose of surf and sun—and a place worth spending more than a few days in to fully explore its stunning bounds. From the unbeatable surf breaks and small-town charm of Nosara to the thermal baths, botanical gardens, and trout farms of Chirripó, there are many landscapes to keep you intrigued, and to consider making your temporary home when searching for a Costa Rica Airbnb.
RETAIL
InsideHook

Not Your Grandparents’ Aruba: A Modern Guide to the Caribbean Island

Imagine finding a photo of your grandfather on a picture-perfect white sandy beach, panama hat on his head, drink in his hand and a large hotel tower looming in the background. The handwritten caption on the back of the print says “our first trip to Aruba, June 1965.” The drink, an Aruba Ariba, is ingrained in your memory by your grandfather’s continued retelling of his and your grandmother’s many vacations to the island.
TRAVEL
AFP

Stranded beluga whale removed from France's Seine river: AFP

The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation, an AFP journalist said. The beluga, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, will next be placed in a refrigerated truck and transported to the coast, Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, secretary general of the Eure prefecture, said ahead of the rescue operation.
ANIMALS
Eater

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022: The Full List of Winners

The World’s 50 Best List, years after having revamped its voting body and rules following criticisms of sexism and favoritism toward Euro-leaning, male-run tasting menu spots — and Copenhagen’s Noma winning all the time — has again elevated an elite Copenhagen tasting menu restaurant to the number one slot.
RESTAURANTS
Hungry Hong Kong

Barceló Bávaro Palace All-Inclusive Resort in Punta Cana

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort. Set at the heart of stunning Punta Cana, on the popular Playa Bavaro, Barcelo is a sprawling five star all inclusive resort ideal for the family traveller. Boasting a plethora of room categories, two waterparks, a variety of refreshing swimming pools, and prime beachfront location you’ll find all you need and more for a trip to remember.
Time Out Global

The 19 best weekend getaways from Montreal

Tucked into the Laurentians, Saint-Sauveur is a solid option for anyone looking to escape to the mountains for the weekend. The charming resort town is popular come wintertime among skiers due to its proximity to the mountains. Located at the eastern edge of Quebec's Outaouais region, this country escape is...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy