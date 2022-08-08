ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Rockford's 'Festa Italiana' ends early due to rain

Rockford's 'Festa Italiana' ends early due to rain

A Rockford festival that has been around for over four decades wrapped up for the weekend. Rockford's 'Festa Italiana' ends early due to rain.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Vacant Freeport house knocked off foundation due to rain

Vacant Freeport house knocked off foundation due to rain

Heavy rain in Freeport on Sunday and Monday has caused a vacant home to start sliding off of its foundation.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

18-year-old chased, shot in Rockford

18-year-old chased, shot in Rockford

An 18-year-old was shot in Rockford on Friday while being chased in his car.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

New Rockford Purple Heart memorial unveiled

New Rockford Purple Heart memorial unveiled

A dedication of a new memorial took place in Rockford on Sunday, despite the rain.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Tons of fun at the Boone County Fair

Tons of fun at the Boone County Fair

The gates were open on Tuesday as the biggest county fair in Illinois kicked off, and it is popular for a reason.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford gas prices drop for 8th week

Rockford gas prices drop for 8th week

Rockford gas prices continue to fall, as GasBuddy reported that prices in the city have fallen nearly 17 cents in the last week.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford gas station sells fuel for $2.79

Rockford gas station sells fuel for $2.79

A local gas station owner gave drivers a break at the pump.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot wound after escaping robbery

Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot wound after escaping robbery

A 25-year-old man in Rockford walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound after reportedly escaping a robbery.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting

20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting

Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rain in Stephen County closes roads, floods homes

Rain in Stephen County closes roads, floods homes

A number of roads in Stephenson County were closed on Monday due to flooding in the area.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Opening day of Boone County Fair

Opening day of Boone County Fair

The gates were open on Tuesday as the biggest county fair in Illinois kicked off, and it is popular for a reason.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Stillman Valley football coach's house stuck by lightning

Stillman Valley football coach's house stuck by lightning

It was a close call for Stillman Valley's head football coach and his family on Monday.
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
MyStateline.com

Many Stephenson County roads still flooded

Many Stephenson County roads still flooded

There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Massive fire destroys Pecatonica barn

Massive fire destroys Pecatonica barn

A massive overnight fire destroyed a barn in Pecatonica Monday.
PECATONICA, IL
MyStateline.com

Rising River Levels, Weather Remains Dry Moving Forward

It’s been quite some time since the rain gauge located at the Rockford Airport picked up the amount of rain it saw over the last few days. In fact, Rockford’s total of 6.15″ stands now as the the highest two-day rainfall total since July of 2010, where 7.51″ came down on the 23rd-24th.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Drier Sunday evening; Heavy rain returns Sunday night

The heavy rain that came down late Saturday night and early Sunday morning has come to an end, but not before producing anywhere between 2-8 inches of rainfall. Those higher rainfall totals coming in from in and around the Freeport area, as well as north and west of town in Stephenson County. Flash flooding was reported as water covered roads in some locations, as well as spilled over into fields and ditches.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL

