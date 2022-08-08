Read full article on original website
Rockford's 'Festa Italiana' ends early due to rain
A Rockford festival that has been around for over four decades wrapped up for the weekend. Rockford's 'Festa Italiana' ends early due to rain.
Vacant Freeport house knocked off foundation due to rain
Heavy rain in Freeport on Sunday and Monday has caused a vacant home to start sliding off of its foundation.
18-year-old chased, shot in Rockford
An 18-year-old was shot in Rockford on Friday while being chased in his car.
New Rockford Purple Heart memorial unveiled
A dedication of a new memorial took place in Rockford on Sunday, despite the rain.
Tons of fun at the Boone County Fair
The gates were open on Tuesday as the biggest county fair in Illinois kicked off, and it is popular for a reason.
Rockford gas prices drop for 8th week
Rockford gas prices continue to fall, as GasBuddy reported that prices in the city have fallen nearly 17 cents in the last week.
Stephenson County organization spends 40 years helping domestic violence survivors
Roughly a third of Rockford's violent crimes are related to domestic violence, but it is not just a Rockford problem.
Rockford gas station sells fuel for $2.79
A local gas station owner gave drivers a break at the pump.
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot wound after escaping robbery
A 25-year-old man in Rockford walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound after reportedly escaping a robbery.
20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting
Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting.
Belvidere kids donate lemonade stand money to animal shelter
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.
Rain in Stephen County closes roads, floods homes
A number of roads in Stephenson County were closed on Monday due to flooding in the area.
Stillman Valley football coach's house stuck by lightning
It was a close call for Stillman Valley's head football coach and his family on Monday.
Many Stephenson County roads still flooded
There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded.
Massive fire destroys Pecatonica barn
A massive overnight fire destroyed a barn in Pecatonica Monday.
What's New at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport
We’re back at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport checking out inside and chatting about some of the new things happening! Head to flyrfd.com to check out their routes and get more details.
Rising River Levels, Weather Remains Dry Moving Forward
It’s been quite some time since the rain gauge located at the Rockford Airport picked up the amount of rain it saw over the last few days. In fact, Rockford’s total of 6.15″ stands now as the the highest two-day rainfall total since July of 2010, where 7.51″ came down on the 23rd-24th.
New Small Business Spaces in Cherry Valley at the Bricks
The Bricks is a new space in Cherry Valley that welcomes small businesses to rent space and gather the community. Head to thebrickscv.com to check it out and possibly rent a space!
Drier Sunday evening; Heavy rain returns Sunday night
The heavy rain that came down late Saturday night and early Sunday morning has come to an end, but not before producing anywhere between 2-8 inches of rainfall. Those higher rainfall totals coming in from in and around the Freeport area, as well as north and west of town in Stephenson County. Flash flooding was reported as water covered roads in some locations, as well as spilled over into fields and ditches.
