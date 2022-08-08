Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, their second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn’t deliver a unanimous verdict last spring. Opening statements are planned for Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids, in western Michigan. A jury was selected Tuesday. Some people were dismissed for health reasons or for political beliefs they couldn’t set aside. “It’s not disqualifying to have views one way or the other,” U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker told the jury pool. “It’s disqualifying if the views become more important than what the law or the evidence is.” Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are charged with agreeing to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, as part of a plot to shock the country into chaos in the final days of the 2020 presidential election. They’re also charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft faces a third charge.

