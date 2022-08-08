Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
4-5-9, FB: 1
(four, five, nine; FB: one)
