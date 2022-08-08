ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Marlow, suspected of 4 murders, captured by police after multi-state manhunt

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Butler Township, Ohio, on Friday is now in custody.

Stephen Marlow, 39, was captured in Kansas Saturday night, just over 600 miles from Butler Township.

Marlow was on the FBI's most wanted list.

Authorities said he is responsible for four victims found shot to death at several locations, but the motive for the murders is still unclear.

Marlow posted a video online claiming he is the victim of government mind control and vowing revenge.

In the video he mentions having friends in Chicago, which prompted investigators at one point to think he could have been heading to the Chicago area.

