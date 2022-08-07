Caleb Love earns MVP honors at Damian Lillard’s camp

UNC basketball guard Caleb Love had a big decision to make following his second year with the program — go to the NBA or return to work on his game for at least one more year. And Love opted to return to UNC for his junior season in hopes of improving his stock for the 2023 NBA Draft.

So far, Love is having a strong Summer and that’s even more evident by his latest accomplishment.

Love participated in Damian Lillard’s Formula Zero camp , which showcases the top talent from high school and college as 40 players are invited to the event hosted by the star guard. Love not only was a standout but he earned MVP honors from the event:

For Love, he took a big jump in his game from his freshman season to his sophomore season and it was a big reason why UNC was able to reach the title game. Now, going into year three this Summer should give him more confidence for his game and that should mean good things for the Tar Heels backcourt.

