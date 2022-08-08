Effective: 2022-08-07 16:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 419 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Miami, or near Globe, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Claypool, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 235 and 253. AZ Route 70 near mile marker 253. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 157 and 164. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO