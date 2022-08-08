Read full article on original website
Related
Why PlayStation Is Concerned For The Future Of Call Of Duty
When it was revealed in January 2022 that Microsoft was planning to acquire Activision Blizzard, the news had the internet going wild. The maker of the Xbox owning a major game developer like Activision Blizzard could have serious repercussions for the industry. This was taken as terrible news for PlayStation fans who found themselves wondering if their favorite Activision Blizzard franchises would suddenly become Xbox exclusives. These open questions quickly had Sony feeling the hurt as its stock price dropped precipitously in the wake of the news.
Sega Genesis Blast Processing Explained
The Sega Genesis was a powerful console in its day. It was the first one capable of going toe-to-toe with the seemingly unstoppable juggernaut that was Nintendo. Bear in mind, this was back in the days before PlayStation and Xbox, when Nintendo was such a predominant force in the world that people had developed a tendency of referring to every gaming console as a "Nintendo," in the same way that people call all facial tissues Kleenex. Sega sought to distinguish the Genesis from the SNES through a series of aggressive advertising campaigns that emphasized three major points: the titles on the Genesis had more mature themes, the console was cheaper, and it was faster.
Elden Ring's Malenia Was Almost Even Tougher
It's been months since FromSoftware released its masterpiece "Elden Ring," and for many, those five months provided more than enough time to get through the over 30 hours of content the game offers. But some gamers still can't get enough of "Elden Ring." For example, many data miners and modders have spent considerable time scouring the game's files to find deleted content. Some uncovered content includes removed horse mechanics and a lost colosseum.
The 66 Best PS2 Games Of All Time
The PlayStation brand has continually transformed over the last couple of decades, becoming a major force in the gaming industry. From its early conception as a Nintendo-owned console (no, really) to the PlayStation 5's status as the console everyone wants but can't seem to track down, Sony's console family has taken a number of risks in the name of home gaming entertainment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: The 2 Best And 2 Worst Defenders
Monolith Software's "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" has taken the JRPG scene by storm since its release in late July 2022. The Nintendo Switch exclusive title has been critically acclaimed for its story, characters, worldbuilding, and for having an abundance of content that players can sink their teeth into. While having a highly engaging story and a cast of loveable and endearing characters is essential to creating a good JRPG game, arguably no feature is more important than an intuitive combat system that is both fun and challenging. In this respect, "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" more than delivers.
Live A Live: How To Get The Cosmic Armour Set
The remastered "Live a Live" has a lot going for it, and there are a ton of reasons to play the game. The game was an experimental Japan-exclusive title from the SNES days, but there weren't too many changes between the original and the remake. With different paths to play through and multiple different endings to earn, the game is vastly replayable. It's also a great look at the origins of some of gaming's biggest RPGs, as it focuses on themes of apocalypse and time travel.
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
Twitter Is In Love With Pokemon's New Motorcycle Legendaries
The ninth generation of Pokemon is coming later this year with the release of "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet" for the Nintendo Switch and it looks like the Legendaries are going to be wild. In the latest Pokemon Presents video, gamers got a look at the region of Paldea, the series' newest region. More excitingly, fans got a glimpse of the new Legendary Pokemon that will appear, and they're like nothing we've seen before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When Will We Get A New Top-Down Zelda Game?
Before "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" revolutionized the series and thrust it into the 3D age, the top-down perspective was a major part of the "Zelda" series' identity. And thankfully for old-school fans, the series has continued to embrace its roots, even as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" marked major changes in the "Zelda" formula as a whole. Entries as recent as 2019's "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," which embraced more of a "2.5D" style, have demonstrated the series' commitment to continuing the top-down lineage of "Zelda" games.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Has a 93 on Metacritic
In just six days, Xbox Game Pass is adding one of its highest-rated games to date. With the recent and successful launch of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Premium -- which evolve the PS Plus formula into a hybrid of Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online -- there's more pressure on Microsoft to bolster Xbox Game Pass with less filler and more high-quality games. To this end, next week it's set to add a game that boasts a 93 on Metacritic and that is widely considered among the best games of the previous console generation.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Unlock The Palace Of The Dead
Once one of Square Enix's biggest flops, "Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn" now offers a mind-boggling amount of content. The main story alone, at four expansions and counting, runs over 200 hours to complete (per Inverse), yet doesn't even scratch the surface of all the non-mandatory side pursuits players can delve into.
The Real Reason Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Was A Disaster
Video game remakes and remasters certainly seem to be in vogue right now, but not every title gets the treatment it deserves. Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi noir film, "Blade Runner," recently reached its 40th anniversary, and to celebrate this, Nightdive Studios released an Enhanced Edition of the 1997 game of the same name. This makes perfect sense as the original version, a PC-exclusive point-and-click adventure made by Westwood Studios, is set in the same world as the film. It was generally well received, with a user score of 8.7 on Metacritic and is fondly remembered by many fans. Unfortunately, Nightdive Studios' remaster was not received nearly so well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blizzard Responds To $100k Diablo Immortal Issue
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
TechRadar
Just got a PS5? Here's where to buy the best PS5 games for their cheapest ever prices
Now that some of you out there may have just secured a console in the latest PS5 restock at Amazon you're going to want some games to play. Handily, there's a big summer sale that's just got underway at Amazon and GameStop that features a vast selection of the best PS5 games at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
Everything We Learned From August's Pokemon Presents
There is no shortage of content when it comes to the "Pokémon" franchise. Throughout the media giant's history, fans have been treated to an assortment of content, ranging from television shows, to card collections, events, and of course video games. With such a broad range of news to share, the "Pokémon" franchise is worthy of its own big event akin to other events such as E3 or PlayStation's State of Play. This is achieved periodically with the "Pokémon Presents" stream, a one-stop shop for any and all important news regarding the future of the franchise.
Digital Trends
The DioField Chronicle makes real-time strategy feel like a JRPG
Japan isn’t exactly known for real time strategy games. That’s why I was surprised to discover that The DioField Chronicle was a real-time strategy game, and not a turn-based tactics one like the Fire Emblem series. In terms of gameplay, this already sets The DioField Chronicle apart from other similar titles in the genre as Japanese strategy games lean heavily toward turn-based and grid-based tactics.
Why Nintendo Fans Are Furious About FIFA 23
"FIFA" is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, but it hasn't been all smooth sailing since its inception in 1993. Loot boxes, contract disputes, accidental bans, and various other controversies have all plagued the series recently. This all culminated in its developers, EA Sports, splitting from FIFA earlier this year. Still, throughout its 30-year-long partnership, the series did a few things right, as it kept gamers buying a new entry every year by adding new features, gameplay mechanics, and ways to play, making it the envy of the sports video game scene.
FIFA・
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: How To Get Into The Open Beta
"Call of Duty" fans are eager to get their hands on something fresh, especially after the tepid response to "Call of Duty: Vanguard." The next entry in the series, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," is a sequel to the much-loved "Modern Warfare" reboot from 2019. And there are plenty of reasons why fans are wanting to get a look at it as soon as possible. Firstly, Activision announced that "Modern Warfare 2" would release on last-gen consoles, leaving many worried about the game's quality. Secondly, Activision warned gamers that the series' cheating problem will likely carry over into "Modern Warfare 2." It makes sense that players might want to hop into the game's upcoming beta to see if the series overcomes these issues.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Beat The Mysterious Enemy Boss
"Xenoblade Chronicles 3" is here and it has everything fans want in a modern JRPG experience. Some critics have found the dialogue to be a bit clunky in places, but most have unanimously agreed that the combat and exploration on offer in the war-torn world of Aionios make for an incredibly powerful gaming experience. Players get to take control of a cast of six playable characters from the two rival countries of Keves and Agnus as this motley group of Attackers, Defenders and Healers must band together in an effort to save both nations from their true enemy.
Meet Your Maker - What We Know So Far About Dead By Daylight Dev's New Game
Developer Behavior Interactive is getting bigger and bigger. Best known for its asymmetrical multiplayer game "Dead by Daylight," the company has had plenty of firsts this year. The reveal of character David King marked a first for the "Dead by Daylight" franchise, and only a short time later "Hooked On You" turned heads as the first bizarre spinoff for "Dead by Daylight." Now, Behaviour Interactive has had its first showcase called "Behaviour Beyond 2022."
SVG
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0