Nate Gerry signs with the Commanders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC SPORTS) – The Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Gerry, 27, spent time with the 49ers in the 2021 offseason, but he did not make it to training camp. Thus, he has not played a game since the 2020 season.

The Eagles made Gerry a fifth-round choice in 2017, and he played four seasons in Philadelphia.

He appeared in 46 games with 22 starts.

Gerry played only seven games in 2020 because of an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.

