Texas border stash house bust: 48 illegal migrants arrested
Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested dozens of illegal migrants Tuesday after finding them in two separate stash houses. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas being used as a possible stash house. The agents coordinated with other law enforcement agencies and responded to the location.
15 stranded Cuban migrants in the Florida Keys rescued, taken into custody, border patrol says
Another group of migrants land on the shores of the Florida Keys Saturday morning, and the 15 travelers were taken into custody, authorities said.
'VIP Trips' Cost Migrants Their Lives In Texas Smuggling Tragedy
At first, Mexican migrants Pablo Ortega and Julio Lopez enjoyed the smuggling equivalent of a first-class ticket to the United States: complimentary beers, safe houses with video games, even a week at a hunting ranch. Both had borrowed thousands of dollars and paid extra to secure what smugglers promised would...
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help
At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Brandon Judd on ID cards issued to illegals: 'Obvious benefits' to migrants, not ICE agents
President of the Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd joined Neil Cavuto Wednesday to address the Biden administration's plans to offer ID cards to illegal migrants at the southern border on "Your World." BRANDON JUDD: When you look at these ID cards and when they – ICE – is saying that...
As Bahamas charges four men in Haitian migrant boat tragedy, family of 1-year-old mourns
The first time her phone rang, Lenise Georges didn’t believe the news. Her sister and 1-year-old niece were dead, the caller, another niece, said, explaining that their boat had capsized off the coast of Nassau and everyone onboard had died.
Cruz introduces resolution to commend Border Patrol agents falsely accused of whipping migrants
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced a resolution Monday saying the Department of Homeland Security should commend, rather than punish, the horseback Border Patrol agents who were falsely accused of "whipping" Haitian migrants in Texas last year. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) this month said there was "no evidence" that Border...
Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US
HUEHUETENANGO, Guatemala (AP) — At dawn, police and federal agents with cover from helicopters flying overhead raided a large ranch nestled among the mountains of northern Guatemala, not far from the border with Mexico. Unlike the ranch’s impoverished neighbors, inside authorities found horse stables, a swimming pool, late model vehicles, guns and a still drunk Felipe Diego Alonso, the alleged leader of a smuggling ring that moved migrants from Guatemala north to the United States. The raid was part of several carried out Tuesday in four Guatemalan provinces against a migrant smuggling ring, for which authorities say they’ve documented $2 million in revenue since 2019. Alonzo and three others arrested Tuesday were targets of U.S. prosecutors, wanted in connection with the death of a Guatemalan migrant in Texas last year. In total, authorities nabbed 19 alleged members of the smuggling ring.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. Jailed since the crash, he appeared to wipe away tears as the verdict was read and briefly raised his index finger skyward before...
A Fort Lauderdale doctor, a dead mother and an unpaid $70,000 malpractice suit judgment
Fort Lauderdale doctor Keith Robinson didn’t get his license suspended because a 2014 patient died shortly after giving birth. Robinson didn’t get his license suspended for settling the ensuing wrongful death malpractice suit.
Border agents rescue migrants trapped in canal, 'fireman carry' injured juvenile a mile down mountain
U.S. Border Patrol Agents rescued two migrants who were trapped in a canal in Texas, while agents in New Mexico carried an injured juvenile one mile down a mountain on their backs, officials said Tuesday. One recent rescue happened when four agents from the Lordsburg Station in New Mexico found...
The 5 Florida homes taken from a Miami doctor convicted of a $38 million fraud
Miami doctor Armando Valdes didn’t just lose his freedom last week when he was sentenced to federal prison after a six-year healthcare fraud run through a West Miami-Dade office — he lost his house, four other houses or condominiums in South Florida and an empty lot adjacent to one of the houses.
At least 5 dead, 66 rescued near Puerto Rico in suspected smuggling case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued on Thursday after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said. Federal and local authorities searched the area near Mona Island...
'Smuggler' ferrying five migrants shot dead after his driver blew past police checkpoint in southern Mexico
An alleged smuggler was shot dead by cops moments after the driver of the pickup truck they were ferrying migrants in failed to stop for a revision near Mexico's border with Guatemala. At least five migrants were in the vehicle with the driver and the man who was shot early...
