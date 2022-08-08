ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Eagles command serious respect in new NFL power rankings

Well, basically. The NFL's preseason kicks off in earnest this week, including the Eagles taking on the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. And the return of live game action also means the return of the best/worst content out there: power rankings! It's time to get mad about opinions, baby.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Camp notes, 8/8: Thoughts on Wentz and a tight end to monitor

ASHBURN — Probably the most key event of Monday's practice happened not on the field at the Washington Commanders' headquarters, but in the parking lot instead. Sophie Manning, a five-year-old who is finishing up with her treatments for leukemia, was celebrated upon her arrival by a boisterous crowd. From...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

Jason Kelce’s shocking Week 1 Eagles status after elbow surgery

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce underwent surgery Tuesday in what the team called a “routine cleanout.” Kelce attempted to work through the issue during training camp but thought it best to get it taken care of. After his surgery, Kelce’s tentative status for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season was revealed- and it’s […] The post Jason Kelce’s shocking Week 1 Eagles status after elbow surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy